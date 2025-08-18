Town of North Hempstead celebrates third Indian Independence Day

Music, dancing and colorful performances filled Tully Park Friday evening as the Town of North Hempstead celebrated Indian Independence day for the third time in the town’s history.

The town board approved a resolution earlier in the week, introduced by Town Clerk Ragini Srivastava, to formally declare Aug. 15 as Indian Independence Day in North Hempstead.

“This is a wonderful way to honor democracy and recognize the vibrant Indian-American community in our town,” said Town Supervisor Jen DeSena at the Aug. 15 celebration.

Town Clerk Ragini Srivastava, the town’s first Indian-American elected official, said she was proud to continue raising India’s flag alongside America’s flag to mark the country’s independence from British rule in 1947.

“As North Hempstead’s first elected Indian-American, I consider it a profound privilege, honor and responsibility to help recognize India’s Independence Day town-wide,” Srivastava said. “Celebrating this special occasion has been a wonderful opportunity to share the rich culture, music, dance, and food of the Indian-American community with all of North Hempstead.”

Friday’s celebration featured traditional food, cultural performances and community dancing. Several members of the town board, including Council Members Christine Liu and Scott Strauss, joined residents at the event.

Town Council Member Christine Liu said the flag-raising was a way for the town to embrace its Indian-American residents.

“Our town is super inclusive, super diverse, and we want to make sure that everybody feels welcome, loved and embraced here.” said Liu.

The town began recognizing Indian Independence Day in 2023 following outreach from community leaders who wanted to see the holiday formally acknowledged, according to DeSena.

“I hope this celebration not only educates others about India’s history but also fosters understanding, connection and unity across our diverse community,” Srivastava said. “It is truly inspiring to see so many families come together to honor their heritage while welcoming neighbors from every background to join in the joy and pride of this meaningful tradition.”

Residents and performers echoed that spirit of inclusivity.

Performer Ankita Deepak Khanna, who traveled from New Jersey, said taking part was about more than entertainment.

“Dancing is more divine. It’s not just a form of entertainment. We see each audience as divine,” Khanna said. “It’s our rendition to the divine.”

For Levittown resident Robert Malhotra, the event brought back memories of home.

“It makes me feel like I’m at home meeting with so many Indian people, and it gives me a very proud feeling in America,” said Malhotra, who has lived in the United States for 35 years. “Of course, I love India, but I love the United States also. It’s a very good country.”

DeSena said events like this strengthen community bonds.

“It’s always about learning and getting to know each other,” DeSena said. “There are so many organizations here that do important work, and celebrating together makes us stronger as a town.”