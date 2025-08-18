Muslims on Long Island, Town Oyster Bay near settlement after mosque dispute

The Muslims on Long Island and Town of Oyster Bay near a settlement for a lawsuit regarding the Masjid Al-Baqi mosque in Bethpage.

A months-long legal dispute between The Muslims on Long Island and the Town of Oyster Bay may be coming to a close as court filings show that a settlement could be in the works.

“The parties are pleased to report that they have reached what they believe is a settlement which is subject to drafting and execution,” a federal court filing from Aug. 14 said.

A court motion from the following day said both parties have until Aug. 29 to file a status report regarding the settlement.

The Muslims on Long Island filed suit against the Town of Oyster Bay in January under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, the First and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, the New York State Constitution and Article 78 of the New York Civil Practice Law and Rules.

The case, led by Bethpage’s Masjid Al-Baqi mosque congregants Imran Makda and Moeen Qureshi who are represented by Muhammad Faridi, claims that a mosque cannot be prevented from expanding its inadequate facilities just because it is a mosque.

The Muslims on Long Island have attempted to replace the two one-story buildings on their property with one larger mosque. The Muslims on Long Island had claimed they had run into multiple legal issues with the town through this process, including a change in town law in 2022 that expanded parking spots for places of worship from one parking spot for every three seats to one parking spot for every three persons occupancy.

The change increased the parking spots required by the mosque from 86 to 155. The initial proposal called for 88 spaces, according to the lawsuit.

The town has contended that the claims against it are false and that its policies are applied equally and fairly.

“As clearly outlined in the Town’s legal filings, the Planning Advisory Board’s denial of MOLI’s application was based on legitimate concerns raised by both the Nassau County Planning Commission and the Planning Advisory Board itself,” Oyster Bay Town spokesman Brian Nevin said in an emailed statement.

But Muslims on Long Island contend that it has fought against the town’s decision, as well as what its lawyers have called false evidence .

“From the outset, this case has been about ensuring that the Muslim community in Bethpage is afforded the same rights as every other faith community to establish a house of worship,” Faridi said in a statement. “While we have seen various claims about traffic and parking raised during this process, the evidence developed in litigation has shown those concerns were either false or significantly overstated.”

One piece of evidence that lawyers for Muslims on Long Island reference is a testimony from a “grandmother,” who they contend does not exist, and that it was included to strengthen the defense.

Nevin said the deposition of Scott Byrne, the town’s deputy commissioner of planning and development, provides the identity of the grandmother as Nassau County Legislator Rose Walker, who represents Bethpage, and confirms her statement.

The lawyers also reference the town’s change in laws, saying they target places of worship of certain religions, as well as at least one witness using what they call a “cheat sheet” to answer questions during the deposition.

“It is disgraceful that attorneys for MOLI are attempting to distort a matter of land use and safety into a fabricated narrative of untrue religious discrimination,” Oyster Bay Town Attorney Frank Scalera said.

He said expansion would “dramatically strain an area already grappling with overcrowded roads and safety concerns.”

The town’s denial of the mosque’s plan comes years after it halted construction of the Guru Gobind Sikh Center on Old Country Road in Plainview for five years over parking concerns.

Court filings also suggest two other expansions by places of worship were denied by the town in the past.

More recently, in January, a judge sided with the Hillside Islamic Center in New Hyde Park against the Town of North Hempstead regarding its expansion plan.

The U.S. Department of Justice openly supported the mosque’s claim that the town violated its rights in April.

Faridi said Muslims on Long Island “are encouraged by the progress that has been made,” while Scalera said the town “remains deeply committed to inclusion and equal treatment under the law.”