Bryant Library Director Michele Lipson on Roslyn, community and the future of libraries

In the heart of Roslyn, The Bryant Library has long stood as more than a repository of books. It has evolved into a hub of culture, learning and community connection. At the center of that evolution is Michele Lipson, the library’s director, who has helped guide the institution through a changing landscape for public libraries on Long Island.

Lipson, who joined The Bryant Library in 2022, has emphasized programs that extend beyond traditional library services, including technology training, local history initiatives, and cultural events that bring residents together.

As Long Island communities face shifts in demographics, technology and access to information, libraries have become gathering places, resources for lifelong learning and anchors of civic life. Lipson sees The Bryant Library as central to that mission in Roslyn.

Lipson reflects on the role The Bryant Library plays in Roslyn, the challenges and opportunities facing libraries across Long Island and how she envisions the future of public libraries in a digital age.

Q. The Bryant Library has been a cornerstone of Roslyn for generations. How do you see the library’s role evolving to meet the changing needs of the community today?

A. William Cullen Bryant, our namesake, was ahead of his time. He gifted us the original Bryant Hall, which began as a reading room and later became The Bryant Library after his death. More broadly, he described a library as a ‘third space.’ The busy people of Roslyn have their home as a first place, work as their second place and the library is a perfect third place. There’s no need to spend money, everyone is welcome and there’s always something to do.

As a ‘third space,’ The Bryant Library has been evolving for decades. What started out as a reading room, largely housing books, is now a very active library and community center. We offer cultural, educational and just plain fun programs. Our Library of Things includes a Cricut machine, a digital film scanner, lawn games and more. The Museum Pass Program, sponsored by the Friends of Bryant Library, continues to be very popular. Our Makerspace is growing. We have an incredible multi-color 3D printer, a Cricut, a brand new laser engraver and a sewing/embroidery machine. The children’s department is in constant motion — offering programs for children of all ages, as well as large-scale intergenerational and cultural programs. Roslyn teens visit us to check out video games, attend programs and gain community service. And, libraries exist outside of our physical buildings as well, with our downloadable e-books and audiobooks, e-magazines and streaming media. You can read “The New York Times,” “Newsday,” “Wall Street Journal,” use “Consumer Reports,” or learn a language using our databases. It couldn’t be easier. The Bryant Library strives to be where our community is. We work with the schools and other organizations and we are active on social media. All to say that we want to meet you where you are. Our library will forever continue to evolve and change to meet the needs of the community.

Q. Roslyn has such a rich history and a close-knit community feel. What unique ways does the library reflect and celebrate that character?

A. Our history is what sets The Bryant Library apart. The Bryant Room, which houses our local history collection, is invaluable. Our archivists are constantly striving for ways to bring our history alive and make it available to our current residents. They have a podcast and several short documentaries. There’s an extensive website section devoted to our local history. And, they are continually in the process of digitizing old documents, photographs, etc. and making them accessible online. If you’re in the area, don’t miss a visit to our local gem.

Q. Libraries across Long Island are adapting to shifts in technology, demographics and community expectations. From your perspective, what are the biggest challenges and opportunities facing Long Island libraries right now?

A. Libraries are the most democratic of institutions. You don’t need anything to walk through our doors and enjoy what we have here. This is a crucial time for libraries. In times of crisis, libraries are needed and used more and more. We provide equal access to all, with no fees. We provide much-needed services and technology help. But, libraries all over are losing federal, state and local funding, so advocating on the part of libraries has become especially important.

Q. On a more personal note, what inspired you to pursue librarianship and what do you find most rewarding about serving the Roslyn community in this role?

A. I love The Bryant Library, Roslyn and my job. I feel like a relic when I say that I started in libraries in 1987. I’ve seen the fall (and now return) of vinyl records. I catalogued cassette tapes. I saw the rise of video games, like Oregon Trail. Now we’re circulating video games and have programs that revolve around virtual reality. I was incredibly fortunate to work with people who were passionate about their profession and encouraged me to get my degree. Honestly, it wasn’t until a year later, when I saw the potential of (early) technology, that I was drawn to be a librarian. I knew that there was potential to take the profession to new heights and help people beyond what we could ever have done before. I drove into Roslyn on a snowy February afternoon in 1994 and I haven’t stopped being in awe of this beautiful location and diverse community.