Glen Cove Boys & Girls Club celebrates new playground

Club members enjoy the new equipment at the Glen Cove Boys & Girls Club’s brand-new David P. Pearson Playground.

Glen Cove Boys & Girls Club officially opened its new David P. Pearson playground with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together club members, donors and community leaders. The facilities feature modern playground equipment and a full renovation of the club’s basketball court.

The club said the playground upgrades were made possible by its benefactor, David Pearson, and the support of its board of directors. The upgrades provide Club kids with vibrant, secure areas to play, grow, and stay active.

“This playground is not only a new space full of potential for exploration, imagination, and joy but an investment in our children and our community,” said Franca Trunzo, executive director of the Glen Cove Boys & Girls Club.

“Along with our improved basketball court, our kids can feel safe, build friendships, and develop healthy habits that will last a lifetime. We’re grateful to everyone who helped make this vision a reality, especially Mr. Pearson and our dedicated board of directors, whose commitment and guidance were instrumental in bringing these projects to life,” Trunzo said.

The club said representatives from the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce, City of Glen Cove, state assembly and Nassau County Legislature attended the ribbon cutting.

For more information about Glen Cove Boys & Girls Club and its programs, visit glencovebgc.org.