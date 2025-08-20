JetBlue will add two nonstop routes to Tampa and Fort Myers from MacArthur Airport starting in December.

JetBlue will add two nonstop routes from Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, giving local travelers more winter access to Florida with added service to Tampa and Fort Myers starting(RSW) in December.

The new service builds on the airline’s existing nonstop flights from LIMA to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and West Palm Beach, which started last year.

“The residents of Long Island have long expressed their desire for JetBlue to provide service from Long Island MacArthur Airport,” LIMA Commissioner Rob Schneider said.

Long Island MacArthur Airport offers travelers a variety of options beyond JetBlue, with service from Avelo Airlines, Breeze Airways, Cape Air, Frontier Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. Together, these carriers connect Long Island residents to destinations across the U.S., providing convenient alternatives to larger New York City airports.

JetBlue service to Fort Myers takes flight Dec. 18,, operating three times weekly through April 28,, with introductory one-way fares starting at $49. Service to Tampa begins Dec. 19,, four times weekly through April 29,, with similar introductory fares.

Tickets are available at jetblue.com; promotional fares must be booked by Aug. 17, 2025, for travel Jan. 6-Feb. 11, 2026. Travel days to Tampa are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Fort Myers service will run Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Fares include government taxes and fees. Baggage and other optional charges may apply.JetBlue is also adding Florida-Caribbean links, including Tampa-Punta Cana (PUJ) and Fort Lauderdale-Santiago de los Caballeros (STI), increasing international connectivity from Florida. MacArthur Airport, about 50 miles from New York City, serves some 2.8 million Long Island residents and supports roughly 6,000 jobs, with an estimated $600 million annual economic impact.

“We are committed to establishing MacArthur Airport as a hub for both local residents and travelers alike,” said Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter.