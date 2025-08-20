Over 400 Glen Cove students receive new backpacks

Students received backpacks full of back-to-school supplies at Landing School to prepare for the school year.

Over 400 Glen Cove students received backpacks filled with school supplies on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

The back-to-school giveaway at The Landing School was hosted by the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association and Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton.

“This is my favorite day of the year – you really see how excited the kids when they receive a brand-new bookbag, and it really makes a big impact across Glen Cove,” DeRiggi-Whitton said.

The police association donated backpacks and school supplies for the event, which helped to equip students for success in the 2025-2026 school year. Event support was provided by the Glen Cove Police Benevolent Association, Glen Cove Auxiliary Police Department and the City Department of Public Works.

“I am tremendously appreciative of Nassau PBA President Tommy Shevlin and his entire team for their generosity, Glen Cove City School District Superintendent Alexa Doeschner for hosting us at The Landing School, and the Glen Cove PBA, Glen Cove Auxiliary Police and City of Glen Cove DPW staff for all their efforts to make the event run smoothly. We wish everyone a happy, healthy and successful 2024-25 school year!”