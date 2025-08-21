KidsPort campers showcase talent at Port Washington Children’s Center year-end performance

The Port Washington Children’s Center celebrated the end of its KidsPort Summer Camp with a student performance that highlighted the campers’ talents and projects.

The event, held Friday Aug. 15 at the center, featured students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The show opened with a slideshow of summer activities, followed by dance performances from each class, a taekwondo demonstration and a live coding presentation. Guests also toured an art gallery showcasing student work.

“Our KidsPort students and staff do some truly incredible things throughout the summer and with the end-of-year performance they have an opportunity to showcase their talents to their families and loved ones,” Executive Director Christine Paige said. “I am so proud of each of our students for putting on such a wonderful show for us all today.”

The nonprofit, which has provided childcare in Port Washington for more than 48 years, is offering an early registration discount for its 2026 KidsPort Summer Camp.

More information about the center and its programs is available at www.pwchildrenscenter.org.