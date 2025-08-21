Snapper Derby set to return to Glen Cove on Sept. 6

The mayor’s Snapper Derby is set to return to the Pryibil Beach Fishing Pier, rain or shine.

The City of Glen Cove invites resident children to participate in one of the mayor’s annual Snapper Derby on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Pryibil Beach Fishing Pier, rain or shine.

The event, open to ages six through 16, was organized by the Glen Cove Anglers Club with support from volunteers from the Matinecock Rod & Gun Club.

Children will compete in two divisions: the Junior Division for ages six through 10, and the Senior Division for ages 11 to 16.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three catches in each division, as well as a special “Best Angler” award. All prizes will be awarded at the end of the event and winners must be present to receive their awards.

Participants are required to bring their own rod and reel, and same-day registration will be held at the pier from 8:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. only.

While supplies last, participants will receive a Snapper Derby t-shirt, a hot dog and soda, and a raffle ticket for a chance to win additional prizes.

For more information, please contact Tom Manzione at 516-286-2290 or George Boecklin at 516-263-2035.