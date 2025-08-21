Temple Beth Sholom Sisterhood installs new president

Temple Beth Sholom Sisterhood’s immediate past president, Lisa Sakol, and new President Beatrice Bloom Karten (L. to R.).

Temple Beth Sholom Sisterhood installed Beatrice Bloom Karten as its new president Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Karten, who has been a member of Temple Beth Sholom since 1996, serves as vice chair of radiation medicine at Northwell Health and is known professionally as Beatrice F. Bloom. She also supports the Women’s League for Conservative Judaism’s Torah Fund, which helps train clergy and educators at movement seminaries.

The installation was made during a ceremony with a dinner and Israeli dancing to live klezmer music performed by Cantor Ofer Barnoy and clarinetist Ken Malter.

The dinner also honored outgoing Sisterhood president Lisa Sakol, whose warmth and friendly demeanor have made both members and congregants feel welcome.

Those interested in joining the Temple Beth Sholom Sisterhood in Roslyn Heights can visit tbsroslyn.org and access information through the “Community” tab from the homepage menu.