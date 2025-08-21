Town of Oyster Bay to waive adoption fees this September

The Town of Oyster Bay will waive adoption fees throughout the month of September at the town’s shelter, located at 150 Miller Place in Syosset.

“I invite and encourage residents looking for a new pet, to check in with the Town’s Animal Shelter during the month of September, as general adoption fees will be waived. Our shelter staff has a wonderful reputation for providing great care to the pets housed there, and has a long history of uniting those looking for a fur-ever companion,” Town Clerk Richard LaMarca said.

All usual adoption services will be provided, including the spaying or neutering of the animal, vaccination and microchipping.

On Sept. 13, the town will offer a free rabies vaccination clinic at the shelter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The town said no reservations are necessary. Microchip services will also be available on Sept. 13 for a $25 fee.

“If a pet is ever lost, they can be taken to a vet clinic or animal shelter where they will be scanned for a microchip ID and returned to their rightful owner,” LaMarca said.

The shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Residents interested in visiting the shelter can call to make an appointment.

For more information, visit www.oysterbaytown.com or call 516-677-5784 for more information.