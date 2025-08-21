Port Washington Youth Activities to host 28th Annual Golf Classic honoring Marty Rybecky

Port Washington Youth Activities will hold its 28th annual Golf Classic at the Village Club of Sands Point.

Port Washington Youth Activities will host its 28th annual Golf Classic on Oct. 13 at the Village Club of Sands Point, honoring the memory of longtime director and Port Washington Youth Activities Hall of Famer Marty Rybecky.

Port Washington Youth Activities, founded in 1963, is a nonprofit organization that promotes sportsmanship and character development in children through youth sports programs. It is the only Better Business Bureau-accredited, grassroots, self-run and in-house youth sports group in Port Washington.

The fundraiser, held on Columbus Day, is the organization’s largest event of the fall. Lead sponsor Finn MacCool’s and owner Connie O’Reilly will support the outing, continuing their tradition.

Participants will receive a continental breakfast, a barbecue lunch on the course and a sit-down dinner at Finn MacCool’s. Golfers will also compete in contests including a chipping challenge, “Beat the Pro,” a longest drive competition and a hole-in-one challenge with the chance to win a car lease donated by Penn Toyota. Raffle and auction prizes include golf gear, electronics and rounds at private local courses.

Foursomes can register online at pyasports.org/golfclassic or participants can also stop by Arena Graphics at 52 Main St., or call the outing chairman Nick DeMeo at 516-382-0871, or contact Port Washington Youth Activities Executive Director Drina Scheiber at execdir@pyasports.org or 516-944-7921.

Sponsorships and tee signs are also available.