Bryant Library hosts youth robotics workshop

The Bryant Library in Roslyn hosted a youth robotics workshop Friday, Aug. 15, featuring students from the C2C VEX Robotics teams.

The teams include members from Roslyn and other Long Island schools, as well as Wheatley High School’s Cyber Cats FRC team.

The teams shared their experiences in FLL, FRC and VEX competitions, demonstrated their robots, and invited local children to participate in hands-on activities.

The event gave young attendees an opportunity to explore robotics, teamwork and creative problem-solving.

Presenters included Vincent L. of Roslyn High School’s C2C VEX Robotics Team 62880D, Wilbur W., president of the Roslyn High School Code Club, and Brandon J. of Wheatley High School’s Cyber Cats FRC Team 2872.

All three began their robotics journeys in third grade with the FLL Explorer program and emphasized how robotics helped them develop collaboration, problem-solving and communication skills.

The workshop was supported by Bryant Library, which provided space for the event. Organizers expressed gratitude to the library for fostering STEM learning and community engagement.

The teams plan to host additional workshops in the future to continue sharing their passion for robotics with students across Long Island.