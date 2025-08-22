The Board of Education is preparing in anticipation of the first day of classes.

The Carle Place Board of Education approved its district-wide safety plan for the 2025-2026 school year and welcomed three new teachers at its final meeting on Thursday, Aug. 21, just a couple of weeks before the first day of classes on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The safety plan consisted of mental health resources, pandemic plans for communicable diseases, remote instruction planning and guidance for threat assessments toward its schools.

Board of Education President Vanessa Doug-Monaco also welcomed three new teachers to the district.

Katelyn Fox, a probationary music teacher, Chloe Santos, a social studies leave replacement teacher, and Michael Farruggia, a permanent substitute teacher, attended the meeting to meet the public before school starts.

Doug-Monaco also congratulated the graduating students who received All-State recognition for the spring of 2025. Two lacrosse athletes, two softball athletes and a player from the baseball team were among the students honored.

In other news, the board also announced that the district will receive an interest payment of $88,702.26, a significant increase from the last two years during which the district received $46,900.52.

“This should kind of make us feel good, that our elected officials are really being conscious of us as a taxpayer to save our money,” Doug-Monaco said.

The Board of Education also thanked the universal pre-K program for raising nearly $1,800 and donated items in a fundraiser to assist pre-K students and their kindergarten to 12th-grade lineups. Enthusiasm circled throughout the meeting in anticipation of the upcoming school year.

“Truthfully, I am very much looking forward to the first day of school,” Superintendent Ted Cannone said. “I love summer, but I also really love to see students come back to school, from our littlest folks all the way through up to our seniors. They are what make this place special, vibrant and exciting. It’s gonna be really wonderful to be welcomed back.”

The Carle Place Board of Education will now begin to hold two meetings per month. The next meeting will take place on Thursday, Sept. 4, two days after the first day of school. They’ll hold another meeting two weeks after on Sept. 18.