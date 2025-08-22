Kiddie Academy of Floral Park hosts ‘Ice Cream Bash of the Year’ to kick off school year

Kiddie Academy of Floral Park welcomed over 300 community members to its annual ice cream social on Friday, Aug. 15, an event that the school said has quickly become a beloved tradition for families in the area.

The afternoon was filled with laughter, music and community spirit as children enjoyed sweet treats from Kool Kat Ice Cream, colorful face painting by Heidy Castro, balloons by Dream Balloons NYC, bubble play, chalk art and beach balls provided by Kiddie Academy.

“Our ice cream social is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Emily Zaghi, owner of Kiddie Academy of Floral Park. “It’s a wonderful way to bring our community together, celebrate the joy of childhood and create lasting memories before the first day of school. Seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces makes it all worthwhile.”

In total, 497 ice cream cones and ice pops were served, making it truly a “sweet” celebration, the school said.

“The event served as a warm welcome for new and returning Kiddie Academy families while also opening its doors to neighbors and friends from across Floral Park,” Kiddie Academy said in a statement. “With perfect weather, happy children, and plenty of ice cream to go around, the day was a joyful success.”

Kiddie Academy of Floral Park serves children from six weeks old to four years old.