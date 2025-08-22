Lawton Academy in Glen Head celebrates 1 year of performing arts education

After moving from Australia to America in 1999 to teach acting upstate, Andrew Lawton celebrates one year of business at his own performing arts center, Lawton Academy, in Glen Head.

The school, located at 9 Glen Head Road, offers hands-on performing experience.It is located in a renovated three-story house, equipped with a television studio.

“We have a TV studio on-site at the academy, so we’re really able to create that unique experience of being in a TV studio for the kids,” he said.

Lawton said the academy, which provides classes in music, acting and filmmaking, serves as a way to pass on the lessons he’s learned and “make some magic for the kids here in the North Shore.”

Classes are open to ages four through 18, teaching them a variety of performing skills and techniques.

“I sensed that there was a real craving for this in the community,” said Lawton, who has lived in Sea Cliff with his wife and two children for the past four years.

The academy — about to celebrate its first year of business in September — started with just 17 kids. In just a few months, the group expanded to 65 children in May.

Lawton first started performing as a professional boy soprano as a child, touring the world with a boys’ choir. He said it was there that he “really fell in love with singing and music.”

After his time performing with the choir, he transitioned to musical theater and began taking acting more seriously.

“That began a 20-year acting career,” he said.

Lawton appeared on Australian soap operas “Neighbors” and “State Coroner” before moving to America to teach acting in the Catskills in 1999. He said that once he moved, he pursued a master’s degree in theater and film from Sarah Lawrence College while performing in New York City.

But throughout his career, Lawton said he has always loved to teach. In 2007, he said he “went behind the camera” when he decided to start directing and producing, hoping to share the skills he learned with a younger generation of actors.

Now, through Lawton Academy, he said that goal has taken on a new life.

“I knew at some point, I wanted to take those three creative chapters of my life — music, acting and filmmaking — and set up a school,” Lawton said.

Lawton said the most rewarding aspect of the job is seeing children come out of their shells and express themselves creatively.

He said the academy is putting on its first stage production next year to offer more performance opportunities.

Lawton said the academy offers a free trial class of the student’s choosing, which can be used at any time.

For more information, visit www.lawtonacademy.org.

