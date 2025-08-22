Orientation Week introduces 46 new educators to Massapequa schools

Massapequa School District began its preparations for the upcoming school year on Aug. 19, even as summer still lingered in the air.

Inside McKenna Elementary School’s Teacher Learning Center, new faculty members arrived for a four-day orientation program.

Some of the 46 new teachers came straight from college, while others brought years of experience from other districts, now eager to call Massapequa home. They gathered on the first morning, sipping coffee, enjoying bagels and engaging in conversation with their new colleagues.

Superintendent William Brennan welcomed them and spoke of the district’s mission and vision. He highlighted Massapequa students as empowered learners and inspired leaders who thrive in a nurturing environment fostered by the district’s teachers.

Board of Education President Kerry Wachter welcomed them to the Massapequa family, or in the case of the district’s alumni, welcomed them back. She noted the support the board and administration provide to ensure that teachers are successful, which ultimately translates to student success.

Workshops, such as strategies for student engagement, instructional technology, professional resources and special education, filled the next few days. There were also elementary and secondary breakout sessions focusing on different areas of the curriculum.

The new educators include 27 probationary teachers and pupil personnel service professionals, along with 19 part-time and leave replacement teachers. They left orientation carrying folders filled with resources, heads filled with ideas and the knowledge that they are not just as teachers, but a part of a family.