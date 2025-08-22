Wantagh School District brings in Christine Gill as its new director of STEM 6-12

Christine Gill is the new director of STEM for grades 6-12 in the Wantagh School District.

In her new role, Gill will oversee secondary science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.

Gill comes to Wantagh with 14 years of experience as an educator, most recently as the director of math and business in the Deer Park School District. Her career began in Brooklyn as a high school math teacher, then moved to the east end of Long Island as a math teacher and curriculum liaison at Southampton High School.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in secondary education, both from the University of Scranton, and an administrative certification from the College of St. Rose.

Gill is a member of the Association of Mathematics Supervisors of Long Island and the New York State Association of Mathematics Supervisors.

Wantagh’s “booming” STEM program is what attracted her to the position, and Gill is excited to work with students and teachers in the science research academy, Project Lead the Way courses and growing computer science and robotics programs. She is proud to join a team of student-centered math, science and technology educators.

“Wantagh is a district that wants to keep growing, especially in the STEM field, and I look forward to enhancing those STEM programs for the students,” Gill said. “It is an exciting opportunity to work in a district that has such a wonderful community feeling. The staff truly love their jobs here. It is a very positive place to work where the students really come first.”