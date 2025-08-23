Oyster Bay’s Maloney falls in U.S. Open qualifying second round

Oyster Bay native Patrick Maloney saw his dream of a U.S. Open main draw spot evaporate Thursday night, as he fell in the second round of qualifying to Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galan in straight sets.

Maloney, 25, is an Oyster Bay High School graduate and former New York State singles champion, and has slowly climbed up the professional ranks the past two years since leaving the University of Michigan.

Armed with a powerful serve and a huge forehand, Maloney has climbed to No. 322 in the world, and earned his first Grand Slam qualifying win with a victory on Monday.

But Thursday night on Stadium 17 here at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Maloney ran into a talented player in Galan, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2023.

Maloney had seven break point chances in the first set, but Galan saved them all, and claimed the set 6-4.

In the second set, Galan broke the New Yorker’s serve twice and was never broken himself.

Still, Maloney’s career continues to progress, and he’ll look to improve his ranking inside the Top 250 to assure himself a chance to qualify at Grand Slams in 2026.