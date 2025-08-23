Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Hurricane Erin floods Jones Beach, Muslims on LI reach settlement and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.
PHOTOS: Jones Beach floods as Hurricane Erin brings 10-foot waves to Long Island
Jones Beach is largely flooded as waves from Hurricane Erin pummel Long Island.
‘Our community is the center’: Great Neck’s Temple Beth-El to sell building, expand programming
Temple Beth-El in Great Neck plans to sell the building in which it is located, lease back some of the space and reallocate resources to prioritize Jewish education, cultural programming and community building, according to its leadership.
Village of Great Neck gives go-ahead to new condo complex after contentious meeting
A heated debate ensued at the Village of Great Neck Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night as residents expressed concern over a proposed condo complex on Middle Neck Road that was later approved by the board.
Muslims on Long Island, Town Oyster Bay reach settlement
The Town of Oyster has agreed to approve the expansion plan for the Masjid Al-Baqi mosque in Bethpage and pay $3.95 million to Muslims on Long Island as a settlement of a months-long legal dispute.
Labor unions push wage theft law after Uniondale school district contractor fraud
A Bronx-based contractor is charged with defrauding the Uniondale school district of millions of dollars. Now, Long Island labor unions are pushing a new law to prevent future school district fraud.