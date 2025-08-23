Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Hurricane Erin floods Jones Beach, Muslims on LI reach settlement and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include pictures of Jones Beach flooded from Hurricane Erin.

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Temple Beth-El in Great Neck plans to sell the building in which it is located, lease back some of the space and reallocate resources to prioritize Jewish education, cultural programming and community building, according to its leadership.

A heated debate ensued at the Village of Great Neck Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night as residents expressed concern over a proposed condo complex on Middle Neck Road that was later approved by the board.

The Town of Oyster has agreed to approve the expansion plan for the Masjid Al-Baqi mosque in Bethpage and pay $3.95 million to Muslims on Long Island as a settlement of a months-long legal dispute.

A Bronx-based contractor is charged with defrauding the Uniondale school district of millions of dollars. Now, Long Island labor unions are pushing a new law to prevent future school district fraud.