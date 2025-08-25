2 Nassau County HS students receive $5K in scholarship awards

Hold for photo

Two Nassau County high school students received college scholarships, recognizing their achievements and future college endeavors in STEM fields.

The two received the scholarships from Career Day Inc., a Long Island-based organization that hosts school programs that

connect high school students with professionals.

The students awarded were Neha Guar, a recent graduate from Hicksville High School, and Suhani Jhawar, a rising senior at Plainview Old Bethpage JFK High School.

Guar recently immigrated to the US and discovered a passion for computer science through a Career Day Inc. session. She worked towards earning the scholarship while working part-time at Walgreens to support her family. She has been awarded $1,000 and will attend Farmingdale State College in the fall.

Jhawar said that although her original intentions were to study genetic counseling, she discovered a love for occupational therapy after a Career Day Inc. session with Dr. Pam Karp of NYIT. She was awarded $4,000 and hopes to blend healthcare and creativity.

The Cattry family funded both students’ scholarships, which were intended to award students pursuing careers in STEM fields and honor academic promise, resilience, collaboration, and leadership.

The two students were honored at Career Day Inc.’s Annual Summer Soirée, held at Nassau Community College, along with past Career Day Inc. scholarship recipients August Romeo and Selin Idik.

Romeo is a recent psychology graduate from SUNY Old Westbury, and Idik is currently an FBI Explorer and legal assistant who plans to become a police officer and eventually a lawyer.

“Our students show us that when they’re seen and supported, they step into their full potential,” Beth Bucheister, executive director of Career Day Inc., said.