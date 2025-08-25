American Community Bank to expand to Syosset, 5th Nassau location

American Community Bank, recently ranked the best community bank in the state, is set to expand to Syosset within the next few weeks. The bank’s missiong is to bring personalized and customer-focused banking to the region.

The new location at 50 Jackson Ave. will be the bank’s fifth Nassau County location. Other locations include Mineola, New Hyde Park, Oyster Bay and its corporate headquarters in Glen Cove. The bank has one Suffolk location in Commack.

“The community bank does have a true customer focus,” said Dante Bucci, the future manager of the Syosset location and current manager of the Oyster Bay location.

Bucci was brought onto the team about three months ago, and said he has worked in financial services for over 25 years, though most of his experience is in corporate banking. He said that shifting to community banking allows him to have a personal relationship with the clientele, which “aligns” with his goals.

“People walk in — we know their name, we know what they do, we know who they are,” he said.

The bank, which celebrated 25 years of business this year, was ranked the best community bank in New York by Forbes.

President Anthony Capobianco said the bank brings “highly seasoned, relationship-oriented local bankers dedicated to providing the personal attention and financial expertise you deserve,” in a statement on the website.

Stephan Juhasz, the bank’s vice president, said the bank will likely open sometime in September, but there is not a set opening date yet.