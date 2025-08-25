Derek, Owen Valance to take on 22-mile kayak challenge for PTSD awareness

Derick and Owen Valance (L. to R.) arrive in Port Jefferson after completing last year’s 22-mile kayak crossing of the Long Island Sound.

Glen Cove police officers, Navy veterans and brothers Derek and Owen Valance will take on the 22 PTSD Awareness Challenge for the second consecutive year, embarking on a long kayak race from Connecticut to Long Island. The event aims to raise awareness to veteran suicide and PTSD, while connnecting various veteran groups and nonprofits, according to its website.

The Valance brothers will participate in the 22-mile challenge on Friday, Aug. 29, and join forces with the Tribute and Honor Foundation for the second time.

“We are proud to again partner with Derek and Owen. Their dedication to this cause is inspiring, and their challenge helps highlight the programs and initiatives that support veterans in our community,” said Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews, president of the Tribute and Honor Foundation.

The challenge begins in Bridgeport, Conn., and will end in Port Jefferson, where veteran-focused non-profits will unite in a celebration and connect with participants and onlookers.

“Taking part in the 22 PTSD Awareness Challenge last year was incredible—not just because we kayaked 22 miles across the Long Island Sound, but because it opened the door to meaningful conversations about why we did it. We’re back again this year because raising awareness is the first step toward getting service members and veterans the help they deserve,” said Owen Valance, a former naval aircrewman.

“This is about making sure every veteran knows there are people and resources ready to help. Each mile we paddle represents a life worth fighting for,” said Derek Valance, a former Navy SEAL and U.S. Marshal.

Both brothers currently serve as Glen Cove police officers. Police Chief William Whitton said that the brothers are “leaders on and off the job.”

“By taking on this challenge again, they’re showing our community—and our veterans—that commitment and compassion go hand in hand,” he said in a release.

The challenge will be followed by a reception at the Port Jefferson Village Center, which will be attended by the Tribute and Honor Foundation, alongside other veteran-focused non-profits and groups.