Take a Slice out of the First-Ever Long Island Pizza Festival – A Family Foodie Event!

Pizza lovers rejoice! The first-ever pizza festival on Long Island is heading to Mill Dam Park in Huntington this September, for a celebration of this beloved New York staple.

Bring the family to experience the best of classic New York, Neapolitan, Detroit, Roman-style pies, and more from some of Long Island’s favorite pizzerias. Whether you prefer thick or thin, or you like your slices cheesier or saucier, it’s all here. Sample pizzas from a variety of vendors including Taglio (Massapequa and Mineola), Mikes Underground (Amityville), 1653 Pizza Company (Huntiginton), The Onion Tree (Sea Cliff), Uncle Franks (Wantagh), Donatina Neapolitan Pizza Cafe (Patchogue), Dough & Co (Huntington), Mimmo Tolomeo, Tiso T’s Pizza (Malverne), Carlotti’s Wood Fired Edibles, Corato Pizza Truck, Slice of New York, and Zozo’s (Glen Cove). You may think you have a favorite joint now, but after today, you might just change your mind!

Local Pizza Lore

Long Island is home to over 700 pizza parlors, offering every type of slice from classic to viral (remember the Thanksgiving Pie from Pino’s Pizza in Deer Park?). The Grandma Slice is an example of the exemplary pizza you’ll find on the Island. Known for its simple found in every home ingredient and rectangular shape, the Grandma Slice was made famous on Long Island and given its name in honor of the grandmothers that made them from their kitchens. It has gone on to become a menu mainstay beyond the Nassau and Suffolk County borders.

Long Islanders know their ‘za and you’ll be sure to tame your pizza cravings with whatever type you like at the Long Island Pizza Festival.

Not Just Pizza

Besides incredible pizza, the Long Island Pizza Festival will have music playing all day with a full roster of DJs and live bands that will keep you dancing including Coastal Calm, Corina Rose, Candy Shop, Nirvana tribute Serve the Servants, and Millennial Mixtape. Check out the multiple food trucks offering a variety of eats, plenty of picnic seating for maximum dining enjoyment, family activities, and cooking demos.

Guests can enter into a Bocce Ball Tournament where they’ll go up against other teams and get the chance to show off their bank shots and compete in the Home Chef competition where they can flaunt their cooking skills.

Take the Art of Pizza Home with You

Learn to master the art of homemade pizza from live lectures and demonstrations from local chefs who will share essential techniques, from dough building and stretching to proper cooking methods for both kitchen and backyard ovens.

Ready to make your own pizza creations at home? Shop with Sansone Foods, “one of the leading independent Italian Food Distributors in the New York Metro area”, the festival’s ingredients sponsor, at their dry-goods market, to purchase authentic Italian items.

To ensure an authentic experience, Fiero Forni, “internationally recognized as the oven of choice for many of the world’s top pizzaioli’s”, has supplied state-of-the-art pizza ovens for all demonstrations and tastings.

Want to go?

The Long Island Pizza Festival will take place on Saturday, September 13, in Mill Dam Park at 19 Mill Dam Road, in Huntington, Long Island, with free parking on the premises. Pizza fans can choose between the 11 am – 3 pm and 4 – 9 pm sessions. General Admission tickets are $50 and free for children younger than 10. Save on tickets: when you buy 3 tickets the 4th is free! Festival goers ages 21 and over can upgrade to a VIP ticket to gain access to additional speciality dishes, a gelato cart, special viewing for the concert field and beer gardens. Beer and wine will be available throughout the Festival for purchase. Purchase tickets on eventbrite.com