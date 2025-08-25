Veterans enjoy pancakes, learn about resources

Over 150 veterans and over 20 vendors attended the breakfast and resource fair hosted by state Assembly Member Michael Durso.

State Assembly Member Michael Durso (R-Massapequa Park) and the Massapequa American Legion Post 1066 hosted a free Veterans’ Appreciation Pancake Breakfast and Resource Fair Saturday, providing people who served with an opportunity to be appreciated and also gain a better understanding of what services they are entitled to.

Over 20 different community organizations and resource services were represented at the breakfast.

“What we try to do is let veterans know what’s available to them within the community, as far as what they qualify for,” Durso said.

Durso said this is the fourth consecutive year he has held an event like this, and the event has had consistently good turnout. This year, he estimated that 150 veterans attended the American Legion Post on the morning of Aug. 23.

“Who doesn’t like a free breakfast?” Durso said.

Durso said all veterans within his district were welcome to join.

Durso said he frequently hears from people at the resource fairs that they had no clue they were entitled to certain benefits, and he said that is the main reason he wants to provide this event for the community each year.

“Being able to help them reach out to those organizations that can help them is huge,” he said.

Multiple elected officials from Massapequa and the Town of Oyster Bay were also in attendance.