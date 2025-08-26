Glen Cove City Council candidate Theresa Moschetta, Democrat

Here’s everything you need to know about Theresa Moschetta, candidate for Glen Cove City Council in the 2025 elections.

Community Service:

• Board Chair Glen Cove’s Board of Zoning Appeals – 2020-Present

o Member since 2005

• Board member of the Coalition to Save Hempstead Harbor and organizing volunteer in the Coalition’s oyster gardening project started in 2022

• Thompson Park Neighborhood community leader

• Former Board of Governors, Human Rights Campaign

Professional and Educational Background:

• Commercial insurance professional with Liberty Mutual Group for 33 years.

• Pall Corporation’s Insurance Risk Manager since 2014

• North Shore High School graduate.

• BA from College of the Holy Cross.

• MBA in Finance from Long Island University

Why I am running:

My 40 years as a resident of Glen Cove, coupled with my deep involvement in community service, have given me a clear view of both the challenges we face and the opportunities for improvement. I have witnessed firsthand the lack of transparency within the current

political majority on the City Council and how the lack of collaboration holds us back.

I believe our city’s resources can—and must—be managed more wisely, efficiently, and with greater responsiveness to the needs of the people of Glen Cove. With Team Glen Cove, I am committed to a more proactive government and putting our residents first.

Top 3 Issues:

1. Safety and condition of the downtown garages

The new theater will be a game changer for the downtown, but our crumbling municipal garages need to be fixed/replaced before we can truly revitalize. Attracting people to visit Glen Cove’s downtown requires a safe and inviting place to park.

Right now, people fear debris falling on their cars or tripping and falling themselves. The upper portion of the Pulaski garage is replete with weeds and poison ivy. In its current condition, it’s a huge liability and health risk for the city. Team Glen Cove and I will fix this issue by focusing right away on smart downtown development and new revenue streams to ensure our municipal garages get top priority.

2. Increased community engagement from our many neighborhood associations

Glen Cove has many informal neighborhood associations with smart, talented people who work to make their neighborhoods better places to live for their neighbors and their community.

The quality of life issues that plague all our neighborhoods include speeding cars, cars not stopping at stop signs, overcrowded and illegal housing, litter, unenforced city code violations, and more.

We will bring together association representatives to identify and then help to provide solutions to neighborhood issues that do not get the attention they deserve. Team Glen Cove and I will engage these associations in a way never done before to help solve these

pervasive problems.

3-Increase building department resources

Did you know that Glen Cove has a part-time building department director making a full-time salary? Probably not unless you have had to seek help from the department, only to learn that the director works every other day.

As chair of the Board of Zoning Appeals, I get complaints from residents needing to do business with the department. For example, if you need a certificate of occupancy to close on a house, you need the building department; if you need a building permit to start work on your house, you need the building department.

The list is long as to why you may need the resources of the building department, but the resources are too few to meet the needs of a city as large and complex as ours. That translates into higher costs when you have to wait to close on your house or start a construction project.

Investing in modernizing and properly staffing this department so that it works efficiently will be a day 1 priority. If we hope to expand the business base in Glen Cove, we need a top-tier building department, and Team Glen Cove has the depth of experience to deliver on this

promise.

To learn more about the 2025 Nassau County elections candidates, visit longislandpress.com/tag/Nassau-County-elections-2025.