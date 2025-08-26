Kids Need More hosts 2025 Camp Adventure Fun at Timber Lake West

Long Island-based charitable organization Kids Need More (stylized KiDS NEED MoRE) held its annual Camp Adventure, a free one-week sleepaway camp at Timber Lake West, located in Roscoe, NY. Every year, Camp Adventure has a theme with over-the-top events, such as personal fireworks shows, concerts, and carnivals. This year’s theme was “Under the Sea.”

The getaway has fun-filled events like concerts, fireworks, and even a prom for the whole camp. With the love and support of many sponsors, donors, and volunteers, Kids Need More continues to be able to make Camp Adventure a reality, as well as many other programs throughout the year. The camp is entirely operated by volunteers, including a devoted medical team.

For over 30 years, Kids Need More has been changing the lives of families of children fighting cancer and other illnesses. Camp Adventure is a place where these children can go and just be kids without the constant reminders of their ongoing battles.



Thanks to the compassion and commitment of these healthcare professionals, even critically ill children can enjoy the camp experience. This remarkable children’s oncology camp is more than just a program — affectionately known as “Camp Family,” Camp Adventure holds a special place in the hearts of all who are part of it.



For more information, visit kidsneedmore.org.