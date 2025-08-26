Echoes of Abstraction: From Pollock to Cross-Cultural Heritage at the NY Fine Arts Society

‘Echoes of Abstraction: from Pollock to Cross-Cultural Heritage’ at the New York Fine Arts Society

The exhibition “Echoes of Abstraction: From Pollock to Cross-Cultural Heritage” opened at the New York Fine Arts Society to an inspired and diverse audience, offering a powerful tribute to one of the 20th century’s most influential artists — Jackson Pollock — while celebrating the dynamic legacy of Abstract Expressionism and its continuing evolution through contemporary voices.

The exhibition pays homage to Jackson Pollock, a revolutionary force in art history who, through his bold “drip technique,” redefined modern painting. His time in Springs, on the South Fork, remains central to the region’s rich artistic heritage. Alongside Pollock, the exhibition also featured work from iconic contemporaries such as Willem de Kooning, Syd Solomon, Ray Prohaska, Gerson Leiber, Agnes Mills, and Abraham Rattner, highlighting the original circle of eastern Long Island’s abstract expressionists.

The exhibition title, Echoes of Abstraction: from Pollock to Cross-Cultural Heritage, underscores the curatorial vision: to trace the lineage of artistic influence stemming from Pollock and his contemporaries, and to examine how their legacy echoes through time and the works of over 80 featured artists from both the U.S. and China.

The exhibit’s event fostered an evening of cultural exchange, reflection, and artistic celebration. The first address was from Rex Rivolo, president of the New York Fine Arts Society, who welcomed guests and spoke of the exhibition’s mission to honor the artistic spirit of Pollock and his peers, while fostering meaningful dialogue between American and Chinese artists in the hidden gem of St. James, perfectly nestled between the Hamptons and New York City.

Throughout the opening, audiences were treated to a series of heartfelt and insightful speeches by several participating artists and special guests. In addition to Rex Rivolo’s opening remarks, notable speeches were delivered by:

Yang Yi , who eloquently reflected on the importance of cross-cultural artistic exchange.

Dan Welden , a master printmaker and longtime resident of Long Island, spoke about the inspiration and legacy of the Rivolo Collection in St. James.

Lorena Salcedo-Watson , who shared personal insights into the impact of Pollock’s influence.

Wang Dazhou and Xu Weixin , who discussed how Chinese contemporary art finds resonance with Pollock’s abstract language.

Many of works featured at the NY Fine Arts Society exhibition echoed Pollock’s experimental spirit — with dynamic gestural techniques, abstract forms, and explorations of inner emotional landscapes — while others offered entirely new approaches rooted in the artists’ own cultural traditions and personal experiences.



