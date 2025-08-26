Church of the Advent in Westbury hosts fundraising party

The Church of the Advent had over 100 people on its front lawn for its all-white party.

The Church of the Advent in Westbury hosted a fundraiser on its front lawn with a diverse group of congregants, all dressed in white to show their unity.

On Saturday, Aug. 23, community members gathered at 555 Advent St. for dinner and drinks to help the church keep its doors open. A DJ provided live music throughout the evening. Tickets for the event were $100, and the money went toward funding the house of worship.

“It’s just really about community and trying to raise money for the church, because the church has been a staple in the neighborhood,” Jackie Mason, the church’s warden, said. “It was wonderful! Great weather, food, music and fellowship.”

Mason said that roughly 150 people came out this weekend, but the church’s lawn could host up to 300 people. She said this could be achieved next year with more time for planning.

She did not have the final tally for the money raised, but she felt the church did well with the event.

The party had an all-white theme because the church, which has a diverse congregation of members representing different races and cultures, wanted it to stand out from its other events. Mason highlighted Caribbean Night as a community favorite.

Mason said the church previously hosted a large Strawberry Fair, but has not been able to do so since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a way to supplement the funds for the church,” she said.

Mason said the church hosts other smaller fundraisers throughout the year, but the all-white party is expected to be the largest.

The Church of the Advent is one of many churches serving the Westbury area. It has provided religious services since 1910 and was designated a Historical Site in the Summer of 2018.

The church also accepts donations on its website.