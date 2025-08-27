Glen Cove council debates potential lease extension for Cove Sports Academy

The Glen Cove City Council presented Joseph Basile with a citation for his 51 years of service to the community.

Residents and some council members expressed concerns at the Tuesday, Aug. 26, city council meeting that Glen Cove’s Cove Sports Academy may receive preferential treatment if its application for a lease extension is approved.

“I don’t understand why it’s okay to do this for one business, but not another business,” resident Roni Chesting said.

The resolution to extend the lease was tabled for a later meeting.

Cove Sports, a child and adult multi-sport facility located in a city-owned building at 27 Cedar Swamp Road, requires approximately $200,000 worth of repairs, which the business is willing to cover per a lease extension agreement.

Some residents and council members said the facility has been granted preferential treatment, as the city has issued requests for proposal for other businesses in the past.

A request for proposals allows applicants to compete for a project’s solution. If the tabled resolution were to pass, Cove Sports would not have to bid on the project.

“All that he’s asking us now is to extend the agreement that he has, so that he can spend money on this,” Mayor Pam Panzenbeck said.

Prior to public comment, Panzenbeck made a motion to table a resolution that would have authorized her to sign an agreement with the company for 13 years, as a contract had not been presented to the city.

The resolution was tabled unanimously. Council Member Marsha Silverman said she was not made aware that the resolution would be tabled prior to the meeting and that it “doesn’t seem like the proper process.”

Residents and council members discussed the potential extension during public comment after the meeting, with divided opinions.

Resident Maureen Papachristou said the business has been an asset to the community, and that the renewal would be “nothing but a win for the city.” She said that if they are completing the repairs on “their dime,” it is reasonable that they ask for a lease extension.

Resident Mary Grace Cipriano said that other businesses, like The View Grill, had been told by the city that they had to submit requests in the past, even to the detriment of their ownership and management.

Panzenbeck said the two businesses are “different situations,” but did not elaborate. City Attorney Tip Henderson said the current tenant has an existing lease, which would prevent the repairs from going to bid.

“This is already an operating business — and he’s operating with children inside — and it needs major, major repairs,” Panzenbeck said.

Dominic Gatti, owner of Cove Sports, said that it is “disruptive” for businesses to be subject to requests for proposals and that it creates difficulties for community outreach and business relationships.

Council Member Danielle Fugazy Scagliola said the discussion is “premature,” as the resolution was tabled and a contract had not been presented to the city. She said the council should reach an agreement on the matter before discussing it publicly.

“We don’t even know terms at this point… What’s relevant at this point is that there’s no agreement,” she said.

The council did not come to any conclusions regarding the extension.

The meeting began with the celebration of Joseph Basile’s 51st anniversary of mechanical service in the city. Panzenbeck said the council initially planned on honoring Basile last year for his 50th anniversary, but that it was postponed due to health complications.

Panzenbeck said she attended high school with Basile and that he had “humble beginnings” as a mechanic, and now owns and operates C&J Service Station.

“Since 1974, your business has been a fixture in our community, serving generations of locals,” Panzenbeck said.

She said he is a “great Glen Cover” who has made a “lasting impact on the city.

“51 years in Glen Cove; I’ve seen families on top of families and grandchildren, and it gets no better than this,” Basile said.