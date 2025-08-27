Jericho is the 1st LI school to welcome students to the classroom

Jericho students are the first to start their school year Long Island this year.

Jericho was the first Long Island school district to welcome students back to the classrooms this year, with kindergarten through twelfth graders returning on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

“The kids are smiling; the administrators are smiling; the teachers are smiling,” said Superintendent Robert Kravitz.

The district operates on a 186-day calendar and begins earlier than others to provide days off for various holidays that the community celebrates, like Lunar New Year, without sacrificing days from its winter and spring breaks, Kravitz said.

The district totals approximately 3,200 students across five schools, according to the state Education Department.

But students weren’t the only ones experiencing their first day of school, because Wednesday also marked the first instructional day overseen by Kravitz, who stepped into his role this July.

Kravitz assumed the position formerly held by Hank Grishman, who retired after 30 years as Jericho superintendent.

He said Jericho is a “magical place,” and that he has taken the opportunity to meet with parents and students throughout the first day of school. Kravitz said he believes that students thrive with a “triangle” of support from their parents, teachers, and administrators.

“I think Jericho has that triangle, perfectly… The team that is here — the teachers and the administrators — is phenomenal, and the community truly cares about the success of every child,” he said.

Kravitz said that support is “evident” through programs like the “new parent welcomes” at the elementary schools throughout the first day. He said he is excited to continue learning from the Jericho community as the school year progresses.

“It’s really a great place,” he said.