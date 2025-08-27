Bio:

Wayne H. Wink, Jr. is the Democratic candidate for Nassau County Comptroller in 2025, running to bring common-sense fiscal management to Nassau County and ensure that taxpayer dollars are handled with transparency and accountability.

A native Long Islander, Wayne is a seasoned professional who has dedicated much of his career to public service in Nassau County.

He has represented his community in the Town of North Hempstead—first as a town council member, then in the county Legislature—where he worked across the aisle to deliver practical solutions to the real challenges facing residents.

In 2014 and again in 2018, Wayne was elected town clerk of North Hempstead. He serves his neighbors with honor, integrity, and a commitment to efficient local government.

Wayne earned his undergraduate degree from Hofstra University and his law degree from St. John’s University School of Law.

Statement on why you are running: I am running to bring common-sense fiscal management to Nassau County and ensure that taxpayer dollars are handled with transparency and accountability.

