The Port Washington Children’s Center recently took its Kidsport Summer Program students on a trip to Island Rock in Plainview for a rock-climbing experience. The trip built student confidence in a safe and controlled environment.

The Kidsport counselors served as models of bravery and gently encouraged even the most hesitant students from kindergarten through the fifth grade to overcome their fears and scale the rock wall. The students took their turn cheering on the counselors, convincing Camp Director Omar Irizarry to climb the wall himself, demonstrating how hands-on leadership and role modeling can make a real difference for the students.

The day was full of energy, courage, and celebration as many children made a lifelong memory never having climbed a rock before.

The PWCC Kidsport Summer Program has weekly trips built into their schedule.

This new reimagined structure was put into place last year by Executive Director Christine Paige and Program Director JeanLou Supplice in order to bring more variety, joy, and real-world experiences to summer programming. These weekly adventures have quickly become a highlight for both students and staff.

“At the Port Washington Children’s Center, it is vitally important to us all that students not only learn in the classroom, but also in the real-world,” said Paige. “These weekly trips serve as an opportunity for our Kidsport students to truly grow into the well-rounded individuals we pride ourselves in cultivating.”

“All of our Kidsport students, and counselors, exhibited immense amounts of courage, comradery, and growth on their rock-climbing adventure,” said Vita Molis, PWCC board president. “I am so proud of each of them and am glad that they created memories that will last a lifetime.”

For more information on the Port Washington Children’s Center and its outstanding programs, visit www.pwchildrenscenter.org. You can also keep up with the Center’s happenings on Instagram: @pwchildrenscenter