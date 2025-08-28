Quantcast
Hicksville
Education

Hicksville School District welcomes 10 new faculty members

Hicksville Public Schools welcomed 10 new faculty members for the start of the 2025-26 school year.
Photo courtesy of Hicksville Public Schools

Hicksville Public Schools welcomed 10 new faculty members during a two-day orientation held on Aug. 27-28, ahead of the start of the 2025-26 school year.

The sessions introduced the district’s policies and procedures and gave new staff the chance to tour their school buildings and become familiar with their new professional community.

To ensure continued growth and support, all new teachers will take part in monthly “New Teacher Workshops” designed to promote professional learning, collaboration, and mentorship throughout the year.

The district extends a warm welcome to its newest educators and wishes them great success in the years ahead.

  • Matthew Classen – Science Teacher
  • Jade Vila – Music Teacher
  • Caroline Curley – Speech
  • Leo Soto – ENL
  • Jessica Caporuscio – Science
  • Lauren Helm – SPED
  • Anastasia Walfisch – Reading
  • Brianna Utz – Grade 1
  • Aqsa Ansari – Art
  • Danielle Zarcone – Mathematics

