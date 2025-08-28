Hicksville School District welcomes 10 new faculty members

Hicksville Public Schools welcomed 10 new faculty members for the start of the 2025-26 school year.

Hicksville Public Schools welcomed 10 new faculty members during a two-day orientation held on Aug. 27-28, ahead of the start of the 2025-26 school year.

The sessions introduced the district’s policies and procedures and gave new staff the chance to tour their school buildings and become familiar with their new professional community.

To ensure continued growth and support, all new teachers will take part in monthly “New Teacher Workshops” designed to promote professional learning, collaboration, and mentorship throughout the year.

The district extends a warm welcome to its newest educators and wishes them great success in the years ahead.