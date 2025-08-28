Long Island airports set to receive $8.7 million in federal funding for improvements

Republic Airport in Farmingdale was one of several Long Island airports to receive federal grant money.

Over $8.7 million in federal money will support upgrades at Long Island airports through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and Airport Infrastructure Grant Program.

U.S. Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 26, as 22 airports across the state are slated to receive over $66 million in federal aid.

Long Island’s MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma is set to receive the largest amount of funding in the region: $6,2565,030 for taxiway reconstruction, glycol treatment system reconstruction, perimeter fence reconstruction, and other security enhancements.

Elizabeth Field Airport on Fisher Island is set to receive roughly $1.2 million for runway lighting and signage reconstruction and renovations to runway precision approach path indicators.

Republic Airport in Farmingdale will receive $829,530 to construct a new aircraft rescue and firefighting building.

The Brookhaven Airport will receive over $400,000 for runway renovations.

Schumer called the state’s airports “a gateway for commerce and our tourism industry.”

“This $66+ million in federal funding will help our airports invest in key safety upgrades and modernization efforts,” he said.

Gillibrand said the funding will help airports produce “a safe, reliable, and comfortable passenger experience for everyone traveling through New York.”

“I’ll keep fighting to bring home the funding that our airports need to offer top-notch service, operate efficiently, and ensure passenger safety,” she said.

JFK Airport in Queens, which many Long Islanders travel out of, will also receive roughly $5.3 million for the installation of a ground-based augmentation system.