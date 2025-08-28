Syosset Library’s artist of the month displays multimedia collages this September

A multimedia collage by Ellen Joy Cervone, whose work will be displayed at the Syosset Library throughout the month of September.

“I am an artist for life,” said Syosset Library’s September Artist of the Month Ellen Joy Cervone. “As a young girl, my Dad always made sure I had drawing paper and a box of 64 Crayola crayons, which is where my passion began.”

Growing up, art class was always Cervone’s favorite. She went on to major in art at Queens College and has experimented in most mediums, including sculpture, pottery, photography, and printmaking, as well as in painting with oils, acrylics, and watercolors. Her most recent passion is multimedia collage.

“I feel like it combines many of the skills that I have mastered over the years,” she says.

Cervone was an elementary school art teacher in the Massapequa School District for more than 20 years. She initiated a children’s summer fine arts program through Nassau BOCES and the school district and in 2008 was selected as the Region 9 Art Educator of the Year by the New York State Art Teacher’s Association.

Now retired, she says she is grateful to have the luxury of popping into her art studio at any time to get creative. A selection of her works will be on view in the Syosset Library Gallery through September.

There will be an open reception at the library, located at 225 South Oyster Bay Road in Syosset, on Sunday, Sept. 7, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

