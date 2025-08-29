These 11 adoptable pups and cats are looking for new homes

Bianca is one of this week’s featured pets looking to be adopted. Could you be her fur-ever home?

Animal shelters across the country are filled with cats, dogs, and other furry friends still waiting for their chance at a loving home. Don’t let “Dogust” end without making a difference. Adopt your new best friend today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Steele is a very handsome boy with a personality as big as his good looks. Adventurous and curious, he’s always ready for playtime — whether it’s chasing toys, exploring new spaces, or wrestling with his siblings. Energetic and outgoing, Steele will keep you entertained with his silly antics and fun-loving nature. His food motivation makes him easy to bond with, and his confident streak only adds to his charm.

When it’s time to wind down, Steele transforms into a sweet lap cat who loves to be held and snuggle close with his humans. Friendly and affectionate, he enjoys both companionship and attention, making him the perfect addition to a lively home. With Steele, you truly get the best of both worlds — playful energy and gentle affection.

Patrick is a friendly orange-and-white kitten who’s as charming as he is playful. His favorite pastimes include chasing fuzzy mice, batting balls across the floor, and zooming through tunnels with endless kitten energy. Watching him in action is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face!

But Patrick isn’t all about play — once he’s had his fun, he’s quick to seek out affection. He’ll trot over for gentle pets, reward you with happy purrs, and proudly knead his little biscuits to show just how content he is. Patrick is the perfect mix of active and loving, making him a wonderful companion for anyone who wants both fun and snuggles (and, of course, plenty of biscuit-making!). He’s ready to bring joy, laughter, and warmth into his forever home that adopts him — could that be with you?

To adopt Steele or Patrick, please complete our adoption application here. Please note: Tender Loving Cats does not adopt out kittens under 12 weeks old to go home without another kitten or prior to spay/neuter. Once your application is approved, you’ll be able to meet Steele in his foster home.

Available for adoption at Smithtown Animal Shelter

Introducing Bianca, a stunning young domestic short-haired female, less than a year old, with a beautiful brown tabby coat. This sweet girl was found as a stray, desperately seeking comfort from anyone who would stop to notice her. From the moment she arrived, Bianca’s natural charm and affectionate personality quickly captured the hearts of the shelter team.

A true example of resilience, Bianca hasn’t let her difficult beginnings dampen her spirit. She is outgoing, loving, and always ready to greet new friends with endless affection and purrs. Bianca is the kind of companion who will bring joy, comfort, and cherished memories to one lucky family. With her irresistible personality and playful kitten energy, she is ready to leave her stray days behind and be adopted into a forever home filled with love. Bianca is healthy and would thrive in most homes, including those with children, possibly other cats, and calm dogs.

Meet the delectable FloJo, a white and tan terrier mix, approximately five years old. Named after the Olympic runner for her incredible speed and stamina, this little lady spent days on the run before our volunteer dog trappers finally won the race and brought her to safety! When rescued, FloJo’s condition revealed just how tough her journey had been: covered in fleas and ticks, anemic, and absolutely terrified. With expert care and plenty of TLC from the team at the shelter, she is now healthy, medically clear, and ready to cross the finish line straight into a forever home.

FloJo is still finding her stride when it comes to trust and confidence, but beneath her timid exterior lies a gentle, endearing, bright soul just waiting to shine. She’ll do best in a patient home that can cheer her on as she adjusts to family life. FloJo would do well in most homes, including those with cats, calm children, and possibly dogs. With time, love, and encouragement, this resilient little runner is sure to grow into the true champion of your heart.

If you are interested in meeting or adopting Bianca or FloJo, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with them in a domestic setting.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

At just eight months old, Cain is already stealing hearts with his striking looks and gentle soul. This Louisiana-born terrier mix is still building his confidence, so he’s searching for a calm, patient family to help him feel secure. He’d do best in a quiet suburban or rural home (city life is too much for him!) and would love a doggy friend to guide him. Cain does well with older children but wants to meet them first to make sure it’s the right fit. With love, patience, and the right setting, Cain is sure to blossom into the loyal companion you’ve been waiting for.

All the way from Georgia, Macaroni is a lively seven-month-old terrier mix with a big personality and even bigger heart. He’s best suited for a home with older children, and it’s important that the whole household meets him first to build a respectful bond. Macaroni prefers to be the only pet as he’s not comfortable sharing space with other dogs and needs slow introductions with new people. Apartment life isn’t for him, but an experienced family in a calm, patient home will give him the chance to shine. If you’re ready to adopt a loyal and spirited companion, Macaroni could be the one.

*Senior Alert* Chase is a lovable senior pit bull mix from Georgia with a big heart and playful spirit. He’s wonderful with children of all ages and would thrive in an active, family-oriented home. To set him up for success, Chase will need a meet-and-greet with any kids and resident dogs before making your home his own. If you’re searching for a loyal companion who’s ready to jump right into family life, Chase could be the perfect match.

*Senior Alert* The first thing you’ll notice about Jack is his giant paw reaching out for a handshake — and just like that, his tough past starts to fade away. At 12 years old, this resilient senior was found hobbling in Glen Falls and brought to Animal League America’s Pet Health Centers, where surgery, foster care, and lots of love helped him heal. Despite having only two teeth left from treatment for stomatitis, Jack’s appetite and zest for life are as big as his heart. Now, he’s ready for the ultimate gift — a golden retirement filled with comfort, love, and a forever family to call his own.

Three-year-old Evermore survived the Happy Cat Sanctuary fire and is now learning to trust again in the safety of Bianca’s Furry Friends. Though still cautious, patience and kindness are helping ease his worried brow. He’s also been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which doesn’t require treatment now but will be monitored through Animal League America’s Pet Health Centers — support we’ll extend to his future family. Evermore is looking to be adopted into an experienced, gentle home with older children where he can continue his journey toward trust and finally discover what forever love feels like.

*Special Request* What’s a little wobble when you’ve got this much charm? Three-month-old Nautilus may have mild cerebellar hypoplasia, but it doesn’t slow him down one bit. This mini house panther from West Virginia is just as playful, sweet, and full of life as any kitten, maybe even a little extra! Nautilus is ready to show his future family that a tiny wobble only makes him more lovable.

At just eight months old, Mystic has already beaten the odds. Rescued from a local municipal shelter with painful leg fractures, she was rushed to vets who worked tirelessly to give her the care she needed. Today, this brave girl is healed, grateful, and ready to turn her second chance into a lifetime of love. Mystic can’t wait to find her forever home to adopt her, where she’ll be safe, cherished, and adored.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop. Pass it on!