Great Neck high schools among top in country

Great Neck South High School and North High School were ranked among the top schools in the nation.

North High School and South High School are featured in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025–2026 Best High Schools list, which was released on Aug. 19.

“We are proud that North High School and South High School continue to be recognized among the top 1% of high schools in the state and the nation,” said Superintendent Kenneth R. Bossert. “I extend my congratulations to our students and families, our exceptional educators and staff, and our supportive board of education on this achievement.”

This list of the top public high schools in the nation includes traditional public schools, charter schools and magnet schools.

On the list of Best High Schools, South High ranked #182 in the nation and #21 in New York State, and North High ranked #462 in the nation and #56 in New York State.

To determine a school’s placement, U.S. News evaluated 24,000 high schools based on six factors: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance and graduation rates.

U.S. News further analyzed the top 2,000 schools nationwide to determine the top 500 science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) high schools. South High ranked #110 and North High ranked #159 nationally on the Best STEM High Schools list.

This ranking is determined by student participation and performance on the Advanced Placement science and math exams.