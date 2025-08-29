Manhasset welcomes 20 new educators for 2025-26 school year

The Manhasset Public Schools welcomed 20 new educators to the school community for the 2025-26 school year.

Manhasset Public Schools officially welcomed 20 new educators to the school community for the 2025-26 school year on Monday, Aug. 25.

With the support of district leadership, the new staff members participated in the annual orientation day at Manhasset Secondary School. The day included a deep dive into the Manhasset Schools vision, mission and culture, as well as procedures, policies and other information to help facilitate a smooth transition starting on the first day of school.

New Manhasset faculty and staff for 2025-26 school year include:

Beth Berasti (Library Media Specialist, Shelter Rock)

Richard Barkan (Science, Secondary School)

Lauren Briody (Math, Secondary School)

Leslie Chou (ENL, Munsey Park/Shelter Rock)

Tailine Dormil (World Languages, Secondary School)

Peter Drago (World Languages, Secondary School)

Andrea Dunca (English, Secondary School)

Colleen Flynn (Business, Secondary School)

Rebekah Gagne (Reading, Munsey Park)

Michael Geiler (Science, Secondary School)

Gabriela Gilbride (Special Education, Shelter Rock)

Peter Labozetta (Social Studies, Secondary School)

Lauren Lettieri (Special Education, Munsey Park)

Peri Litt (Library Media Specialist, Middle School)

Nicole Millmann (Music, Shelter Rock)

Rachel Rahr (Reading, Secondary School)

Aiden Smithwick (Special Education/Social Studies, Secondary School)

Chris Sullivan (Business, Secondary School)

Aspasia Tsampas (English, Secondary School)

Annie Zhou (World Languages, Secondary School)

The district is excited to have each of these exceptional educators in the Manhasset family and looks forward to each of them bringing their talent, dedication and enthusiasm to our schools and classrooms every day.