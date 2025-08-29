Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Manhasset
Education

Manhasset welcomes 20 new educators for 2025-26 school year

Manhasset welcomes new educators[44] (1)
The Manhasset Public Schools welcomed 20 new educators to the school community for the 2025-26 school year.
Photo provided by the Manhasset Public Schools

Manhasset Public Schools officially welcomed 20 new educators to the school community for the 2025-26 school year on Monday, Aug. 25.

With the support of district leadership, the new staff members participated in the annual orientation day at Manhasset Secondary School. The day included a deep dive into the Manhasset Schools vision, mission and culture, as well as procedures, policies and other information to help facilitate a smooth transition starting on the first day of school.

New Manhasset faculty and staff for 2025-26 school year include:

  • Beth Berasti (Library Media Specialist, Shelter Rock)
  • Richard Barkan (Science, Secondary School)
  • Lauren Briody (Math, Secondary School)
  • Leslie Chou (ENL, Munsey Park/Shelter Rock)
  • Tailine Dormil (World Languages, Secondary School)
  • Peter Drago (World Languages, Secondary School)
  • Andrea Dunca (English, Secondary School)
  • Colleen Flynn (Business, Secondary School)
  • Rebekah Gagne (Reading, Munsey Park)
  • Michael Geiler (Science, Secondary School)
  • Gabriela Gilbride (Special Education, Shelter Rock)
  • Peter Labozetta (Social Studies, Secondary School)
  • Lauren Lettieri (Special Education, Munsey Park)
  • Peri Litt (Library Media Specialist, Middle School)
  • Nicole Millmann (Music, Shelter Rock)
  • Rachel Rahr (Reading, Secondary School)
  • Aiden Smithwick (Special Education/Social Studies, Secondary School)
  • Chris Sullivan (Business, Secondary School)
  • Aspasia Tsampas (English, Secondary School)
  • Annie Zhou (World Languages, Secondary School)

The district is excited to have each of these exceptional educators in the Manhasset family and looks forward to each of them bringing their talent, dedication and enthusiasm to our schools and classrooms every day.

About the Author

Cameryn Oakes

Cameryn Oakes is The Long Island Press’ reporter covering the communities of Great Neck, Manhasset and the Town of North Hempstead. Born and raised in California’s capitol, Cameryn now resides in Brooklyn. She began her journalism career with Blank Slate Media in February of 2023, which has since merged with The Long Island Press. Her prior work included a summer internship at The Stockton Record where she covered a national murder trial and as managing editor at her college newspaper, The Mustang News, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

More Manhasset News

More from our Sister Sites