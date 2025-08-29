Restaurants help rebuild Manhasset Bay reefs through oyster shell donation

Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte, volunteer Claire Brezel, and the manager and chef of Manhasset Bay Yacht Club participate in the town’s oyster shell recycling and gardening program.

Oyster shells from local restaurants in the Town of North Hempstead will soon help fuel a growing marine restoration movement on Long Island as officials expand oyster gardening and shell recycling efforts in Manhasset Bay.

North Hempstead Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte said the program, which began this summer, is being carried out in partnership with the Science Museum of Long Island and the Seatuck Environmental Association’s Half Shells for Habitat program.

Since its inception in 2018, Half Shells for Habitat has collected thousands of pounds of discarded oyster shells that otherwise would have ended up in landfills. The shells are repurposed to help rebuild oyster reefs across Long Island.

The initiative collects oyster shells from restaurants, cures them for one year, and then donates them to Cornell Cooperative Extension for use in oyster seeding projects.

“This program is a perfect example of how small changes in our daily lives — like what happens to an oyster shell after a meal — can have a big impact on our environment,” Dalimonte said. “By working together with local restaurants and community partners, we are restoring habitats, supporting biodiversity and ensuring healthier bays for generations to come.”

Participating restaurants this season include Louie’s Prime Steak & Seafood, Matteo’s of Roslyn and the Manhasset Bay Yacht Club, with more expected to join in 2026.

Once delivered to CCE Suffolk, the shells become habitat for young oyster larvae, known as spat-on-shell, which are then released into Long Island waters. Adult oysters filter up to 50 gallons of water each day, improving water quality while providing habitat for fish and stabilizing shorelines.

The recycling program coincides with the launch of the second season of oyster gardening in Manhasset Bay, spearheaded by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County. Building on a 2024 pilot that raised more than 20,000 oysters, this year’s initiative involves 10 community organizations and aims to release more than 50,000 oysters into local waters. The program is funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation through the Long Island Sound Futures Fund, with Kiss Products sponsoring the Town Dock oyster garden.

“Oyster gardening is a community-based, volunteer-led program that allows residents, those who care most about their local waters, to take part directly in restoration,” said Christina LoBuglio, community aquaculture educator for CCE. “The oysters don’t just clean the water. They reduce erosion, stabilize the shoreline and provide critical habitat. They are a reforming organism, turning into reefs that enrich the bay.”

At the June 26 launch event at the Manhasset Bay Yacht Club, Dalimonte joined Port Washington North Mayor Robert Weitzner and representatives from New York Sea Grant, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and CCE Nassau’s board. Dalimonte credited her earlier partnership with the Coalition to Save Hempstead Harbor, which helped place an oyster garden at North Hempstead Beach Park, with sparking the collaboration with CCE.

“Many organizations knew I wanted to bring oyster gardening to Manhasset Bay,” Dalimonte said. “As I was trying to figure out how to make this dream a reality, I received a phone call from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County asking me if I wanted to partner with them.”

Marine advocates say the project is both ecological restoration and community building.

“This program is a fantastic framework, not just here but for other communities around the Sound,” said Sarah Schaefer Brown of New York Sea Grant. “It’s about clean water, healthy ecosystems and empowering residents to be stewards of their environment.”

Dalimonte stressed that residents can play a role simply by ordering oysters at participating restaurants.

“Every time someone orders oysters at one of these restaurants, they are helping rebuild our marine environment,” she said. “It’s an easy and delicious way to make a difference.”