Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: Jordan Harouche, Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

A local nonprofit brings comfort and hope to children in treatment—one zipper at a time.

With September marking Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness, support families, and advocate for better treatments, I wanted to shine a light on JZips, a homegrown effort that is all heart.

The story of Jordan Harouche and his family is inspiring, beyond. It is also a powerful reminder of how Great Neck’s big-hearted spirit can support an idea that continues to make a lasting impact far beyond our peninsula.

In a town like ours, people naturally network and come together. Simple conversations turn into meaningful connections. In my former life as a “PTA Mom” (Great Neck North), I had heard about Jodi Harouche (Great Neck South) in school chats (pre-WhatsApp)—she was that prolific.

Much later, I met Jordan and other members of the Harouche family at the 2023 Destination: Great Neck Community Forum.

It was a well-attended public assembly at The Mariner Estate, the kind of event where neighbors trade stories as easily as recipes, and friendships form almost overnight. That’s how I first learned about JZips, the organization Jordan founded, and the quiet but powerful mission behind it.

Making Bubbe Proud

It started, as many Great Neck stories do, with family. In 2019, when 15-year-old Jordan was diagnosed with brain cancer and had a mediport implanted, his grandmother stitched together a simple T-shirt to make his treatments just a little more bearable.

That simple zipper at the front seam made delivery of chemotherapy easier and much more tolerable to Jordan. Bubbe’s design was innovative, practical and borne out of love. Word spread the way it often does, like gossip in a small town: from one parent to another, from a nurse in one room, to a family down the hall.

Soon, it became clear to many that Jordan’s bubbe was a creative genius. Her inspiration had the potential to make the challenges and suffering endured by kids stricken with childhood cancer (and their anguished parents), just a tiny bit better.

Today, Jordan is 21 and in remission (thank Gd!). He continues to lead the charge at JZips, with Jodi and a devoted board of directors in full support.

What started out privately as a rudimentary prototype has since grown into JZips, a 501c3 charitable organization that has delivered more than 15,000 zippered shirts—totally free to children and young adults—to over fifty-two (52!) hospitals nationwide.

Thousands more JZips shirts have been requested online. Sadly, there are a steady stream of kids out there in need, and there will be until there is a cure for the C-word. Jordan and Jodi are gearing up, rolling up their sleeves, zippers at the ready. Their cause has teeth. What can a humble zipper do? Allow me to explain.

JZips Magic: TA-DA!

For many kids, cancer treatment involves the installation of a Mediport, which is a small device placed under the skin that connects directly to a vein, making chemotherapy safer, more efficient, and more effective.

While medically necessary, accessing the port is invasive and uncomfortable, often requiring a child to remove their shirt or having to wear a hospital gown for inpatient treatments. For young kids already overwhelmed with fear and the side effects of treatment (nausea, loss of appetite, fatigue), those small indignities add up. Verklempt!

Think about it, how many impactful ways exist to make an awful, scary hospital procedure even slightly more appealing to a kid? JZips has the answer. How? Their retrofit of two strategic zippers helps kids get critical care, simply and with huge impact.

Fun t-shirts with cool phrases and graphics are transformed into functional garments that allow children to put on a brave front, stay dressed and therefore, more comfortable. Some say that JZips provide superpowers that only a kid could appreciate.

“I know when a child receives a JZips, it’s not just about making treatment easier, it’s about giving them something that’s theirs to keep instead of having to wear a ugly, uncomfortable hospital gown,” said JZips Founder, Jordan Harouche. “The impact is immediate. I’ve been in their shoes, and I know how much it helps to feel even a little more comfortable, confident, and in control.”

The Sad Truth: Oy Gevalt!

Here’s a sobering truth: more than 17,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year in the United States. That’s about 47 families every single day who hear the words no parent ever wants to hear. Despite great strides, cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease among children and adolescents in the U.S. and is the second leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14. Advances in research and treatment have pushed the five-year survival rate to about 85%, which means that most children will go on to live full, vibrant lives, like Jordan. But the path to survivorship is anything but easy.

“Before going for chemotherapy treatment having to find proper clothing was very difficult as teen and I felt exposed.” Said Joane Sarfarti, Great Neck resident and Cancer Survivor “I had so much on my mind, and having a JZips made me able to pick a shirt that made me comfortable, cozy and feel cute with favorite color purple.”

Keeping it Local

It all began with a single homemade shirt in Great Neck, NY. For all its national reach, JZips has never lost sight of home. For more than five years, the organization has supported the three major pediatric cancer hospitals on Long Island, including Cohen Children’s Medical Center, NYU Langone Winthrop Hospital, and Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. That means families and neighbors right here, in Great Neck and across Nassau and Suffolk have access to comfort and dignity.

“JZips make port access so much easier and less intimidating for our patients. They’re also a great icebreaker for nurses, helping build trust and comfort from the very start. It’s a simple, powerful way to normalize the treatment experience.”- Marie T. Alvir, Pediatric Oncology Nurse

Kindness of Strangers

Sometimes, the best things derive from the kindness of strangers. In true Great Neck and Gold Coast style, local businesses, families and individuals continue to step up and support the cause. By way of one example, the Old Navy Long Island District, under the leadership of Stacey Martino and Danielle Murphy.

“Supporting JZips was an easy decision,” said Danielle Murphy, Manager of Old Navy, Westbury. “It’s a chance for our stores to give back locally and bring comfort to kids who need it most.”

Due to their fine efforts, including T-shirt drives for the past 2 years, more than 3,000 brand-new Old Navy shirts have been donated, each one ready to be transformed into a cool, life-changing JZips shirt. Yeah, dude. Zip it!

Your Turn

Each contribution, whether it’s time, resources, or simply sharing the JZips story, helps JZips continue its mission of providing comfort, dignity, and hope to kids with cancer, right here in Great Neck and beyond. So, a word from the wise, whether Bubbe or Babajoon; Do good in the hood. It matters. There are many ways for you, dear Reader, to give back and join in the effort:

Donate at JZips.org — just $20 covers the cost of a full shirt.

Host a T-shirt drive at your school, synagogue, church, or workplace.

Sponsor a hospital or oncology unit, ensuring every child there has access to JZips.

Volunteer locally with packing, sorting, or outreach.

Spread the word by following and sharing @J_Zips on Instagram or JZips on Facebook.

