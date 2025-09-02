Crime Blotter 9.4

Boat capsizes with four on board

Nassau County Police reported that a fishing boat with four people on board capsized at Lido Beach without any injuries.

Police said the department’s Marine Bureau Unit heard via radio that a boat had capsized near the Jones Inlet with four passengers on board on Sunday, Aug. 31. Police said that upon arrival, the four people had safely reached a nearby sandbar.

The 16-foot fishing boat was also retrieved from the water, police said.

Man allegedly sets fire to laundromat, blocks entrance

A Brooklyn man was charged with arson after he allegedly set fire to a laundromat in Uniondale and blocked the entrance, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Curtis Desir was charged with arson and unlawful imprisonment.

According to police, officers responded to a fire at Prendi Laundromat located at 922 Front St., on Saturday, Aug. 30. Upon police arrival, they determined that Desir set a poster on fire near the front door and blocked the entrance, police said.

A woman in the laundromat extinguished the fire inside and called the police, they said.

Desir fled the scene on foot and was located shortly later, according to police.

Police said there were no injuries from the incident.

Man charged after allegedly pulling fire alarm in Supreme Court

A Levittown man was arrested for allegedly falsely pulling the fire alarm at the Nassau County Supreme Court in Mineola on Thursday, Aug. 28, the Nassau County Police Department said

Connor McCoy was charged with falsely reporting an incident, assault and resisting arrest.

According to police, McCoy intentionally pulled the fire alarm inside the Nassau County Supreme Court located at 100 Supreme Court Drive without cause.

The building was evacuated, and an investigation found that McCoy was responsible, leading to his arrest, police said.

While attempting to place McCoy under arrest, he bit a detective on his right forearm, police said.

Woman arrested after allegedly stealing a car

A Mastic Beach woman was charged after she allegedly stole an unattended car from a parking lot on Tuesday, Aug. 26, Nassau County police said

Jiyell T. Jones was charged with grand larceny, assault, criminal possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle and traffic infractions.

According to police, a 61-year-old man reported that his 2015 blue Dodge Caravan had been taken without permission from the parking lot of the 7-11 located at 2350 Grand Ave. in Baldwin.

The man had left his car running, with the keys in the ignition, when Jones entered the driver’s side door of the car and drove away, police said.

Freeport police located the car on Sunrise Highway after Nassau police broadcast a description of the vehicle when they arrived at the parking lot.

According to Nassau County and Freeport police, patrol units witnessed the car traveling at a high rate of speed through the Village of Freeport, Baldwin and Oceanside.

While fleeing, Jones struck a fence, a light pole and an occupied Freeport Police Department vehicle, and failed to stop, officials said.

Jones eventually fled southbound onto the Meadowbrook State Parkway, where she lost control of the car, which became disabled and engulfed in flames in the marshland, police said.

Man arrested for allegedly punching nurse in the face

A Roosevelt man was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 26. in East Meadow after allegedly punching a nurse.

Roderick Essix was charged with assault, Nassau County police said that

According to police, officers responded to the Nassau University Medical Center, where a registered nurse was caring for Essix.

Police said Essix punched the nurse in the face, leaving her bruised, and he was then arrested.

Woman allegedly threatened to burn down house with children inside

A Massapequa Park woman was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 26, after she allegedly threatened to burn her home down with two children inside, Nassau County police said.

Stephanie Spada was charged with arson and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, officers responded to an Ocean Avenue home for a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, police said they were informed that Spada was involved in a verbal argument with a male victim, and that the argument had escalated, and the man had fled the scene.

Police said Spada sent text messages, threatening to burn the house down and placed a propane tank on top of the stove with two children, ages 14 and 10, in the home.

Police said they placed Spada under arrest without incident.