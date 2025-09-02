Extend grilling season: fall barbecue tips to keep the coals hot

Labor Day may mark the symbolic end of summer, but the barbecue season doesn’t have to close with the holiday. As evenings turn crisp and leaves begin to change, fall offers an ideal setting for outdoor grilling. With cooler temperatures, less humidity and seasonal produce hitting farm stands, autumn is a perfect time to keep the coals hot and the flavors bold.

Many grill enthusiasts find that shifts in weather change their approach. The lighter fare of summer gives way to heartier meats, root vegetables and spiced marinades. Even backyard cooks who relied on hot dogs and burgers in July can expand their repertoire once September arrives. Grilling in fall is about warmth and comfort, with an emphasis on smoky aromas, slow cooking and the bounty of the harvest.

Adjusting for the Season

Shorter days and brisk evenings mean preparation is key. Lighting setups, from string lights to lanterns, extend the outdoor window for grilling. A reliable meat thermometer becomes essential as thicker cuts of meat and roasts dominate menus. Covering the grill when not in use and checking propane or charcoal supplies in advance helps avoid mid-cook surprises when daylight is limited.

Layered clothing and a warm beverage can make standing by the grill on a cool night enjoyable rather than a chore. Fire pits or patio heaters also add atmosphere and comfort for guests. For many, the ritual of tending the grill becomes even more rewarding when paired with the smell of autumn air.

Seasonal Ingredients Shine

Fall brings produce that pairs naturally with the grill. Butternut squash, acorn squash, apples and pears caramelize beautifully over flame. Corn, while on its way out, often lingers into September, making it a sweet side dish to pair with savory mains. Brussels sprouts, carrots and beets take on a smoky depth when skewered or placed in grill baskets.

Proteins also evolve with the season. Thicker cuts of beef, lamb, pork tenderloin and whole chickens or turkeys hold up well to the longer cooking times. Marinades incorporating cider, maple syrup, mustard and warming spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg and clove bring depth to grilled dishes.

Maple-Dijon Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Pork tenderloin is lean, flavorful and easy to prepare. The following recipe serves four and combines fall flavors in a simple marinade.

Ingredients:

2 pork tenderloins (about 1 pound each)

1/4 cup maple syrup

3 Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

Directions:

In a bowl, whisk together maple syrup, Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper. Place tenderloins in a resealable plastic bag or shallow dish and pour marinade over the meat. Refrigerate at least two hours or overnight. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Remove pork from marinade and discard excess. Grill tenderloins for 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally, until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Let rest five minutes before slicing. Serve with roasted squash or grilled apples.

Tips for Success

While fall barbecuing encourages creativity, a few simple adjustments make the experience smoother. Keep a windbreak nearby since autumn breezes can disrupt flames or lower grill temperature. Consider indirect grilling techniques, especially for larger cuts that need longer cooking without burning on the outside. A cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven placed directly on the grill can expand the menu to stews, baked sides and warm dips.

Fall holidays also present opportunities for outdoor cooking. A grilled turkey breast or spiced rack of lamb can provide a unique twist on traditional menus. Even casual weeknights benefit from a quick sear of chicken thighs alongside seasonal vegetables.

Carrying Summer Forward

For many, grilling is less about the calendar and more about a way of life. Extending barbecue season past Labor Day means savoring the best of both worlds — the smoky essence of summer and the cozy richness of fall. With a little planning, the grill can remain a centerpiece of outdoor gatherings long after beach chairs have been stored and pools have been covered.

As the air cools, the fire burns warmer and every meal cooked over the coals carries the flavor of the season.