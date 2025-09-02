Glen Cove Class of 2029 visits high school for first time

Glen Cove High School’s Class of 2029 explored the school for the first time at their freshman orientation on Tuesday, Aug. 26. The high school’s administration met with students and toured the campus before a Parent-Teacher Student Association-provided lunch.

“We’re excited for our freshmen to begin their journey at Glen Cove High School. Here’s to a great year ahead,” the school district said.

Principal Allen Hudson and Assistant Principals Victoria Franco and Ursula Moorer welcomed students with a discussion on safety and respect, telling the newcomers what they can expect in high school. Hudson, a Glen Cove alum, received tenure this June after stepping into his role in 2022.

Hudson said the school’s administration is “thrilled to welcome our new GC Knights as they began their journey at Glen Cove High School during Freshman Orientation.” He said the day was filled with “excitement” as students participated in workshops and and activities.

Students received their schedules for the upcoming year and toured the school, led by high school student ambassadors. The Parent-Teacher Student Association hosted a lunch donated by the Glen Cove Education Foundation.

The knight, Glen Cove’s mascot, made an appearance as well, greeting students throughout the day.

But the freshmen aren’t the only new faces in the building this year. Franco assumed her role in July, and Moorer joined the administration last February. Both Franco and Moorer will be engaged in their first fall semester in the district.

Glen Cove’s Class of 2029 visits the high school for the first time before school starts. Photo provided by the Glen Cove City School District