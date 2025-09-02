Plainedge School District implements emergency response and security technology

Plainedge Superintendent Edward Salina led a walkthrough at the district’s high school to showcase its upgraded technology infrastructure.

The Plainedge School District is the first in the state to utilize XSponse’s Automated Response Technology to upgrade its emergency response and security infrastructure.

“The goal is keeping kids safe,” Lee Mandel, the CEO of XSponse, said.

Plainedge Superintendent Edward Salina led a walkthrough on Thursday, Aug. 28, at the district’s high school, highlighting its new security measures.

Each staff member will be equipped with a badge that can trigger an instant lockdown, activate cameras and alert authorities with their exact location—whether in a classroom, hallway, or on the athletic field.

Salina said students will not have access to these badges and that they are well protected from false alarms.

XShield Smart Displays were installed in every classroom, which include a panic button, PA system, notification screen and emergency-activated camera.

When a crisis is reported within the building, the cameras are quickly activated and the visuals are all funnelled to central administration and first responders.

In a crisis, hundreds of cameras activate within seconds, giving first responders visibility into classrooms to assess threats or injuries. The PA system delivers instructions, specific to each school in the district, to guide students and staff to safety.

The new technology has a live video streaming feature that can be accessed via an app. Salina demonstrated the feature, remoting in through his own cellphone, which appeared on the displays throughout the high school.

Mendel said many of the security functions can also be accessed through a secure app that only district staff can use.

“​​We have multiple layers of security in place,” Salina said.

Mandel said XSponce has been in service for roughly a year and has developed this technology for the past three years. Plainedge is the first district in the state to implement the technology.

School officials said the system is hardwired into the buildings, meaning it can still be used if the school loses its Wi-Fi connection.

Once an alert is triggered, camera feeds and school maps with specific locations identified are instantly shared with emergency personnel.

“Seconds matter,” Mandel said. “Seconds truly save lives.”

The district also installed advanced vape and substance detection, with sensors embedded in the school’s vents to detect vape, smoke and other substances more effectively than traditional ceiling-mounted devices.

Salina said roughly 400 to 500 cameras are already installed in the district, and the full scope of the project will be implemented within the next six months districtwide. He declined to say how much the system would cost.

Salina said the district will post armed security guards outside the buildings for the first time this year.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced on Wednesday, Aug. 27, the creation of Nassau’s new strategic response team as the county adds additional members to protect schools and communities.