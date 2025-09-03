Lou Gramm talks all things Foreigner before The Hits Unplugged at Tilles Center

Lou Gramm, known for his spirited, gritty, powerhouse vocals, spearheaded Foreigner, making it one of the best-selling bands of all time.

Gramm and co-founder of the band, guitarist Mick Jones, crafted some of the most memorable and beloved songs in the history of rock and roll. Their collaboration yielded 10 multiplatinum albums that included hit singles like “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

In 2024 Foreigner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. On finally receiving that recognition, Gramm says, “It meant the world to me because we were eligible 20 years ago. Mick and I wondered what we did wrong since we had probably one of the best credentials to be invited to the Hall of Fame of any of the bands in there, yet we were snubbed. We felt like somebody had it in for us.

That was finally worked out, but by then Mick’s health deteriorated and Ian McDonald and Ed Gagliardi died. If we had been inducted when we were first able to be, the original band could have played, but the new Foreigner played instead. They were good and I’m glad it was them instead of a studio band.”

The artistic differences between Gramm and Jones are well documented, with Gramm wanting the band to remain true to its rock roots while Jones wanted to explore the 1980s synthesizer-ballad style. Those differences motivated Gramm to go solo and in 1987 he released his highly successful debut album, Ready or Not.

Through the years, Gramm has returned to Foreigner for special appearances and he intends to do that during the Foreigner 50th Anniversary Tour in 2026.

In 2019 the Foreigner musical Jukebox Hero, based on the songs of the band, had its world premiere at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

Now, the Tilles Center on the LIU campus in Brookville, in collaboration with Foreigner and director Adam Pascal of Rent fame — who has been named the first Artist-in-Residence at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts — is redeveloping that musical starting with a new title, Feels Like the First Time – The Foreigner Musical. Of this new version, Gramm says, “I think it’s a good idea. The last one had a lot of promise but it had some loose ends that could have been handled a little better and I think that’s why it didn’t go any further.”

On Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, Foreigner will appear at Tilles Center for an acoustic concert Foreigner: The Hits Unplugged, hosted by Gramm to benefit production of the new Foreigner musical and the launch of the LIU New Works Initiative, designed to develop original works.

It was a privilege to interview Lou Gramm before he hosts this special Foreigner concert at Tilles Center.

Back in the early days of Foreigner, did you ever think the band would one day celebrate its 50th Anniversary?

Never in my wildest dreams! At the time when Foreigner started, bands would come and go. If they didn’t have a successful first album, they’d be gone. The shelf life of most rock bands was under 10 years.

What about Foreigner are you proudest of?

That we stood the test of time. We continually had quality music on our albums and could tour and perform with the best of them.

Did you prove what you intended with the success of your debut solo album, Ready or Not?

I just wanted to make a good rock album, because at that time I felt Foreigner was losing our rock edge. I wanted to reaffirm that at least in my band and I think I did. I was very proud of that album but I hadn’t intended on leaving Foreigner. I just wanted to make a solo album. When I was doing a small tour to promote the album, like all artists do when they put out an album, I was told either come off the tour and begin working with Foreigner again or we’ll find another singer.



Jones never gave you proper credit for co-writing “I Want To Know What Love Is.” Why didn’t you take it further and pursue litigation, as members of other bands have done?

I didn’t want to take it further. I knew that I contributed quite a bit to that song and it’s just the way it went. I let it go because I wanted the band to stay together, but it definitely damaged the relationship. We weren’t the prolific writers we were after that.

How is your relationship with Jones now?

I think it’s as good as it can be.

In 1997 you suffered a brain tumor and returned to performing shortly after surgery though you were advised not to. Looking back, do you think you should have stayed off the road longer?

I know I should have stayed off the road longer but when I went in for surgery we had a tour we were in the middle of and Foreigner’s manager had to postpone shows. He did not consult with the doctor about when to reschedule them and he rescheduled about two months after my surgery. We cancelled once; if we cancelled again, we would have had major lawsuits, so I had no choice but to perform and I was not at my best. Then we had a Southeast Asia tour and then an American tour and all that time my doctor’s saying, “What are you doing on the road?”

You have co-written incredible hit songs. How do you get your ideas?

I always have a novel that I’m reading and a pad and a pen next to me. When I see a phrase that’s very catchy, I’d be a fool not to write it down. I have about 20 of these big thick pads full of phrases. Whether it sparks the title of the song or the premise for the story of the song, there’s always something in there that gets me started and lets my imagination take over.

At the end of 2024 didn’t you announce your retirement from performing?

Yes I did. That it would be coming soon.

But aren’t you planning to rejoin Foreigner for special appearances around the 50th anniversary concerts in 2026?

Yes, not all of the tour but some particular shows.

So, you’re not retiring anytime soon?

I’ve also got a new album coming out in February of next year. I can’t quite retire without going on the road with my band and promoting the new album for about two or three months, so my retirement plans are pushed back a little bit but still intact.

What is a special highlight in your accomplished musical career that always gives you joy when you think about it?

Some of the shows we played like California Jam II, Pine Knob, and Farm Aid. We also performed at Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary in Madison Square Garden and we brought the house down. When we did “I Want To Know What Love Is,” the choir was comprised of Atlantic Records recording artists like Phil Collins and Crosby, Stills, and Nash. That was a memorable moment.