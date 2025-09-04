Community Strong 516 gives away over 500 pairs of sneakers in Glen Cove

Community Strong 516 began seven years ago, when Destin Harvey decided to put on a barbecue for Glen Covers. Over half a decade later, the nonprofit put on its first back-to-school sneaker drive, donating over 500 pairs of shoes to local students on Sunday, Aug. 31.

“It felt really, really good to put all that hard work and then see their smiles,” Harvey said.

Harvey said he partnered with SuperMom Mission Inc. and Clean Kicks LI so that he could offer as many pairs of sneakers as possible.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be able to do this by myself,” he said.

Harvey said the nonprofit fundraised and collected sneakers for months in preparation for the back-to-school drive. He said he hopes to make the giveback an annual event.

“Everybody’s talking about it, so I’m going to have to keep it up,” he said.

Harvey, a Glen Cove native, said his daughter inspired him to start the nonprofit.

“She can watch me give back to the community that I was raised in, and she’s being raised in,” he said.

The organization began in 2018 when Harvey had the idea for a community barbecue, which the nonprofit now leads annually. He said the barbecue has grown to include a DJ, face painting, and kids’ arts and crafts.

Harvey said that in the beginning, he gave away sneakers at the barbecue but stopped doing so because he wanted to create a dedicated sneaker drive. He said this year’s drive raised the most shoes he’s donated to the community.

“The most I gave away was 60 pairs,” he said.

Harvey said the group also puts on a Christmas giveback during the holiday season in addition to the annual barbecue and sneaker drive.

After operating in the city for seven years, Harvey said he knows most of the families and children who attend the Community Strong events. He said the most rewarding part of the nonprofit is getting to see the children and their families smiling.

“Everything I do is for the kids,” he said.