Elijah Craig celebrates Long Island’s Ryder Cup with limited-edition bourbon

Elijah Craig is selling a limited-edition bourbon to commemorate the Ryder Cup’s return to Long Island.

Elijah Craig, the official Bourbon of the Ryder Cup, is celebrating the golf tournament’s return to Long Island with a limited-edition bourbon that incorporates tastes that represent New York.

“Elijah Craig wanted to celebrate the unique connection between Long Island and the return of the Ryder Cup to the state,” Max Stefka, the assistant vice president for Global Whiskey Brands, said.

Stefka said the Elijah Craig 2025 Ryder Cup Limited-Edition Small Batch Bourbon draws inspiration from the “Empire State,” as the bourbon includes toasted staves made from applewood and sugar maple, the latter being the state’s official tree.

The finished liquids are aged separately for eight weeks and then vatted together before the 2025 Ryder Cup Limited-Edition Small Batch Bourbon is bottled at 94 proof (47% ABV).

The brand says the bourbon’s finish is soft and warm, dominated by notes of chocolate and cocoa with a final note of pepper to balance the sweetness.

“It’s our way of toasting the local heritage while bringing something really special to spectators everywhere,” he said.

The Ryder Cup pits the best golfers from the U.S. against the best golfers from Europe in a three-day tournament every other year. This year’s event will be played at Bethpage State Park, starting on Sept. 26.

Bob MacIntyre, who is playing for Team Europe during the tournament, is an ambassador for Elijah Craig.

In August, Elijah Craig brought its bourbon and the Ryder Cup trophy to local retailers and restaurants, including The Wine Guy, Bottle Values, and Total Wine & More in Westbury.

At the tournament, Elijah Craig will host a speakeasy in the Fan Zone at Bethpage Black, and the company said it will unveil additional fan experiences as the tournament nears.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of such a historic event on Long Island and can’t wait to raise a glass with fans,” Stefka said.

Luke Reissman, PGA of America’s senior director of global partnerships, said the bourbon brand will play a part in spectators’ experience at the Ryder Cup.

This isn’t the first time that Elijah Craig has commemorated the Ryder Cup, as it released a limited-edition batch of its Toasted Barrel for the 2023 tournament in Rome.

The brand also created a special version of its bourbon to commemorate the 2025 PGA Championship.

Each 750 ml bottle has a natural cork and wood top sealed in gold with the competition’s logo and is packaged in a commemorative Ryder Cup gift box. It is available nationally for $69.99.