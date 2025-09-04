Port Washington Public Library creates library-themed coloring book

The Port Washington Public Library released its first-ever Port Washington Public Library themed coloring book, a creative project designed to connect community members of all ages with both the library and the town’s history.

The book was developed in celebration of the 2025 Summer Reading theme, Color Our World, and created by library staff members Liz Agramonte, Meaghan Barbari, Shon Rabinowitz and Jeff Zeh.

The collection blends contemporary illustrations with historic images, several of which were contributed by the library’s History Center.

The goal, Ashley Harding, community relations director of the Port Washington Public Library said, was to give families a hands-on way to engage with Port Washington’s past and present.

Transforming archival photographs into coloring pages proved to be the project’s greatest challenge. Staff said it took multiple drafts to make the black-and-white photos both visually appealing and easy to color while maintaining their historical accuracy.

“The end result is a thoughtfully curated book that offers a fun, creative experience while also sharing the story of our community,” Harding said.

The last two pages of the coloring book include the original reference photos alongside captions that provide additional historical context. Residents interested in learning more about the images can also visit the library’s history website at localhistory.pwpl.org.

The library made the coloring books available throughout the summer and will remain available while supplies last.