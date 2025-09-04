The fish were plentiful and the smiles even bigger as dozens of children lined the Port Washington Town Dock on Saturday, Aug. 23, for the Manhasset Bay Sportsmen’s Club’s annual Richard Peneski Sr. Snapper Derby.

More than 60 kids and their families turned out for the long-running tradition, a catch-and-release competition that highlights both the fun of fishing and the importance of community. The derby is open to anglers ages 16 and under, with everything provided — rods, reels, bait, snacks and drinks — so families only needed to show up and enjoy the day.

Christian Cahill and Andrea Jimenez earned the first-fish prizes in the boys’ and girls’ categories, each awarded new rod-and-reel combos. These kits, complete with fishing line, are designed to be fully functional so children can keep fishing long after the derby ends. Dillon Zwerlein claimed the prize for most fish caught, reeling in three snappers during the morning.

Other standout catches were registered by Tommy Boriello, James Gabriel, Anthony Clement, Ella Halufska, Mia Clement, Marc Blane, Charlie Zwerlein and Miles Bruzzone. Every child who participated went home with an MBSC water bottle and a chance at raffle prizes.

The derby has been held for more than half a century and is one of the club’s signature community events. It was renamed several years ago to honor longtime member Richard Peneski Sr., who oversaw cooking duties for the derby for many years and never missed the event.

His son, Richard Peneski Jr., shared that the MBSC has been sponsoring the derby for over 50 years and that former MBSC President Michael Krupka renamed the event after his father’s passing.

Beyond the competition, the morning had a festival-like atmosphere.

Parents and grandparents mingled on the dock while children lined the railings, peering into the bay for the quick flash of a snapper. Club volunteers grilled hot dogs — a tradition many regulars call “the best breakfast of the year” — and handed out fruit, chips and drinks.

“You don’t have to fish to be part of the day,” said Jack Plunkett, director of publicity for MBSC, who also participated in the event. “Some families just come down to enjoy the atmosphere, grab a hot dog, and watch the kids. It’s really about the community coming together.”

A snapper is the term for a juvenile bluefish, which typically appears in Manhasset Bay in August once the water temperature rises. Though small, they are known for their quick bite and feisty fight on the line.

“They’re perfect for kids to catch,” Plunkett said. “They have tiny teeth, but they’re not mature enough to cause any harm. They give children the thrill of reeling in a fish without the worry of handling something too big.”

All fish are released back into the bay after being counted.

The Manhasset Bay Sportsmen’s Club was founded in 1945 to bring together local fishermen and hunters who shared a love of the outdoors. Today, it remains a self-run organization, with members volunteering to maintain the clubhouse, organize events and mentor younger anglers. In addition to the annual snapper derby, the club also hosts a flounder derby each season for its membership.

“The club is built on the idea of fellowship and giving back,” Plunkett said. “The snapper derby is the best example of that — we get to pass down the joy of fishing to the next generation, and we make it easy for families to join in.”

Organizers extended thanks to the Town of North Hempstead, Duffy’s Bait and Tackle, the Angler Fleet, and the many club members who contributed to making the derby a success.

“This is the kind of event that shows what Port Washington is all about,” Plunkett said. “Families, kids, neighbors — everyone coming together on the water for a morning of fun. That’s what keeps the tradition alive after all these years.”