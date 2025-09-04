Student voices, safety, and new goals take center stage at North Shore Board of Education meeting

The North Shore Board of Education discussed their district goals for the new years and potential new safety protocols for buses.

The North Shore Board of Education opened its Wednesday meeting, Aug. 27, with a moment of silence for the victims of a Minnesota school shooting before turning its attention to budget approvals, student representation, and district goals for the 2025–26 school year.

Superintendent Christopher Zublionis reported on the district’s two-day staff conference, highlighting discussions on performance-based assessment, artificial intelligence in education, and preparations for the first day of school Sept. 2. He also praised the work of faculty, staff and facilities crews who prepared buildings and launched capital projects over the summer.

For the first time, the board welcomed ex officio student board member, Luna Espinosa De La Rosa, mandated under new state law. The law aims to include students’ voices on school boards to give them a voice in the decisions that affect their education and wellbeing and the operation of their schools. It also “provides an opportunity for young New Yorkers to build skills and habits of civic engagement.”

This year, the board will have two student members. Trustees encouraged the students to share feedback on issues, including the district’s new cell phone policy, course offerings, and student engagement.

“We want you to really represent all of the students, not just the students that, you know, you mingle with or the students you go to Starbucks with. We want you to really come to us representing all,” said Andrea Macari, board of education president.

The board also reviewed draft annual goals across three broad areas: instructional programs, strategic planning, and community engagement.

Trustees emphasized the need to address digital fluency, the impact of artificial intelligence and performance-based assessments as they head into the new school year.

The board also discussed policy reviews, fiscal sustainability, and expanding student voice in special education.

The board of trustees approved a 25-cent increase in adult school lunch prices, which trustees said was necessary to keep pace with rising costs while maintaining the district’s commitment to scratch cooking. The board also authorized transportation bids, athletic supply purchases, and change orders for the district’s ongoing capital projects.

Trustees raised student safety concerns following the recent Farmingdale High School bus crash report, which found that most passengers were not wearing seat belts. Board members discussed ways to change the culture around seat belt use on school buses, even though state law does not require districts to enforce it.

“I would love it if we, as a school district, could start to change the culture here and try to push for seat belts,” said Lisa Colacioppo, board of education vice president.

Suggestions included signage, reminders from bus drivers, public awareness campaigns, and possible peer-led initiatives to encourage younger students. The board noted that all buses are equipped with seat belts and drivers already remind passengers to remain seated.